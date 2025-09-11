Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Rookie Forward Jordan Biro

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed rookie forward Jordan Biro for the 2025-26 season.

Biro, 25, comes to Greensboro after completing his collegiate career at American International College, where he recorded 66 points on 21 goals and 45 assists across three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. His most productive year came in 2022-23 when he posted 31 points in 38 games, finishing second on the team in scoring while helping AIC remain a contender in Atlantic Hockey. Prior to his time at AIC, Biro played two seasons at Colorado College and appeared in 53 games for the Tigers.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, the 5-foot-8, 160-pound forward was known as a reliable playmaker throughout his NCAA career, finishing with 81 points in 166 games between Colorado College and AIC. Before college, he spent four seasons with the Spruce Grove Saints of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, where he tallied 109 points in 155 games and played a key role in the program's continued success.

"Jordan is a skilled forward with a high hockey IQ who sees the ice very well," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "He has the ability to create plays for his teammates, compete in all situations, and bring energy every night. His experience and vision will be a great addition to our forward group as we build this roster."

Biro adds to the list of players signed by the Gargoyles for the 2025-26 season:

Logan Nelson (F)

Luke Mylymok (F)

Wade Murphy (F)

Patrick Newell (F)

Anthony Rinaldi (F)

Colton Leiter (F)

Ethan Leyh (F)

Ryan Richardson (F)

Zach Faremouth (F)

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum.







