Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Forward Colton Leiter

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed forward/defenseman Colton Leiter for the 2025-26 season.

Leiter, 29, joins the Gargoyles after spending the 2024-25 campaign overseas with Dunaújvárosi Acélbikák in Hungary's Erste Liga. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound right shot brings a versatile game to Greensboro, having played both center and defense throughout his career.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Leiter played two full seasons in the ECHL with the Rapid City Rush from 2021-23, appearing in 119 games and collecting 46 points (16G, 30A). His best season with Rapid City came in 2022-23 when he recorded 20 points in 54 games.

"I'm really excited to be a part of an inaugural season, especially in a place like Greensboro. Glad to be stateside back with some familiar faces and be a part of a very promising organization," said Leiter. "Can't wait to get the grind started with the guys and get involved with the community!"

Before turning pro, Leiter spent four seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks (WCHA), where he notched 63 points (28G, 35A) in 137 career games. He also enjoyed a standout junior career with the Spruce Grove Saints of the AJHL, including a 55-point season in 2015-16.

"Colton has played for me before, and is a very versatile player who we have the option to play at both forward and defense," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "He went over to Europe the past couple years and is excited about the opportunity to come back to North America and here to Greensboro."

