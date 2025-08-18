Royals Unveil 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

Published on August 18, 2025

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the team's 2025-26 promotional schedule.

All 36 home games will have a promotional feature in the coming season, including returning fan favorites such as Teddy Bear Toss, Pucks and Paws and Pink in the Rink, as well as a few new promotional games including Lilo & Stitch Night, Jurassic Puck and Spice on Ice - Hockey Romance Novel Night.

The Royals will wear several unique specialty jerseys this season, including the debut of their National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation themed jersey on December 13th, Star Wars specialty jersey on January 10th, and the return of an Autism Acceptance specialty jersey on March 29th.

Listed below are the promotional games each month for this upcoming season as of August 18th. Stay tuned for more promotional games to be announced!

NOTE: Dates, opponents, and promotions are also subject to change.

NOVEMBER:

Opening Night - Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières - presented by Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc.

Kick-off the 36-home game schedule in style at Santander Arena

Giveaway: Opening Night Orange & Purple L.E.D. Glow Sticks (first 1,500 fans)

Suberb Owl Night - Nov. 9 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières

Join us for a kick-off of football fun with a tribute to birds

Eagles Super Bowl championship celebration

Bird themed trivia/games

Oktoberfest/Beer Night - Nov. 15 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack

"Drink Around the Rink" beer tasting passport *More details TBA*

VIP Pre-Game beer tasting experience *More details TBA*

Yodeling contest

Education Day - Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Wheeling - presented by Berks Plumbing Specialist

Bring your class out for an educational themed hockey game

$18 hot dog, soda and ticket deal for students

Free school bus parking

To learn more and sign up your class, click here

Lilo & Stitch Night - Nov. 22 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling

Embask in a Lilo & Stitch themed game with your favorite blue alien

Hawaiian flower leis

Royals Ice Angels hula dance performance

Specialty jersey *TBA*

December:

Wild Wednesday - Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling

$6.10 Orange Zone tickets

Trivia Wednesday *Theme TBA*

BOGO tickets for college students (claim at box office - must show valid college ID of .edu email)

Flyers Affiliation Night + Teddy Bear Toss - Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester

13th annual Teddy Bear Toss - Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal - collected stuffed animals will be distributed within our community for the holiday season

Appearance from the Philadelphia Flyers' mascot Gritty

Specialty jersey *TBA*

Giveaway: Ice Angels Trading Cards (first 1,500 fans)

Wild Wednesday - Dec. 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling

$6.10 Orange Zone tickets

Trivia Wednesday *Theme TBA*

BOGO tickets for college students (claim at box office - must show valid college ID of .edu email)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Night - Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk

Holiday Ugly Sweater contest

Movie tribute themed attractions around arena

Specialty jersey *TBA*

Giveaway: Uncle Eddie Bomber hat (first 1,500 fans)

Wild Wednesday - Dec. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack

$6.10 Orange Zone tickets

Trivia Wednesday *Theme TBA*

BOGO tickets for college students (claim at box office - must show valid college ID of .edu email)

Jurassic Puck - Dec. 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack

Dinosaur attractions around the arena

Specialty jersey *TBA*

New Years Eve Pajama Party - Dec. 31 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk

Help us ring in the New Year with a pajama party at Santander Arena

Concourse photo booth

Special New Year's celebration balloon drop

Kids free admission (ages 14 and under - two free kids tickets with purchase of an adult ticket)

January:

Emo & Tattoo Night - Jan. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine - presented by Olde Penn Ave Tattoo Company

Opportunity to get a tattoo(s) at a Royals game

More details TBA

Star Wars Night - Jan. 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine

Join Chewbacca, Darth Maul and friends from the Star Wars universe at Santander Arena

Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters

Specialty jersey *TBA*

Military Appreciation Night - Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Greensboro - presented by Solve IT Solutions

Join us as we salute our armed forces

FREE tickets for military personnel - can be claimed on Vettix.com

Specialty jersey *TBA*

MLK Jr. Day - Jan. 19 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Greensboro

Kids free admission (ages 14 and under - two free kids tickets with purchase of an adult ticket)

Giveaway: Slapshot headband (first 1,500 fans)

Knights of the Ice Table - Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Greensboro

Join Slapshot at Santander Arena for a night inspired by knights, dragons and medieval magic

Renaissance themed attractions

Costume contest - discounted tickets at Santander Arena Box Office for those in renaissance costume

Anime Night - Jan. 31 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Greensboro

A night featuring anime attractions and presentations

More details TBA

February:

Education Day - Feb. 3 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Trois-Rivières - presented by Philly Pretzel Factory

Bring your class out for an educational themed hockey game

$18 hot dog, soda and ticket deal for students

Free school bus parking

To learn more and sign up your class, click here

Spice on Ice - Hockey Romance Novel Night - Feb. 27 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Greenville

A hockey romance book lovers favorite night

Pre-game hockey romance book swap

Player page reads played on videoboard

Pink in the Rink / Women in Sports - Feb. 28 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Greenville - presented by McGlinn Cancer Institute

1st intermission breast cancer survivors charity shot and on-ice recognition

Women in Sports pregame Q & A panel (panel TBA)

Specialty jersey *TBA*

Healthcare Workers Appreciation Night - one free ticket per healthcare worker with the purchase of additional tickets

Giveaway: Snuggie (first 1,500 fans)

March:

St. Hat-Trick's Day - Mar. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester

St. Hat-Tricks $10,000 giveaway challenge

VIP Pre-Game beer tasting experience *More details TBA*

Teacher Appreciation Night - one free ticket per teacher with the purchase of additional tickets

Specialty jersey *TBA*

Giveaway: Duffle bag (first 1,500 fans)

Undie Sundie / Reading School District Night - Mar. 15 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Worcester

Toss newly packaged underwear, socks, t-shirts, sports bras and undergarments onto the ice after the Royals first goal - donations go towards local clothing shelters

Giveaway: Player Trading Cards (first 1,500 fans)

Mental Health & Recovery Night - Mar. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack - presented by Betterview Counseling & Trauma Recovery

Mental health and trauma recovery services/organizations tabling on concourse

Specialty jersey *TBA*

Wild Wednesday - Mar. 25 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk

$6.10 Orange Zone tickets

Trivia Wednesday *Theme TBA*

BOGO tickets for college students (claim at box office - must show valid college ID of .edu email)

Kids Takeover / Slapshot's Birthday - Mar. 27 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk

Kids ages 7-14 years old can apply for select professional positions to partake in *Applications for Kids Takeover positions TBA*

Mascot mania for Slapshot's birthday bash

Marvel Superhero Night - Mar. 28 vs. Norfolk - presented by Matos Towing & Recovery

Discounted tickets for first responders

Superhero appearances

Specialty jersey *TBA*

Giveaway: Royals themed superhero comic book (first 1,500 fans)

Autism Acceptance Day - Mar. 29 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk - presented by Pro Berco

Accessible sensory rooms and accommodating in-game aspects featured and open to all fans

Help raise funds for Prospectus Berco by participating in a pre-game Harmony Walk on the concourse with Slapshot and Royals players (More info TBA)

Specialty jersey *TBA*

Giveaway: Player Trading Cards (first 1,500 fans)

April:

Wall of Honor / Prom Night - Apr. 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling - Presented by D & B Construction

Prom themed attractions around arena

Selection of a Royals Prom King & Queen

Player/Staff/Fan Prom pictures on videoboard

Wall of Honor pre-game induction ceremony (selection TBA)

Fandemonium Night - Apr. 11 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling

A night to celebrate YOU, the best fans in hockey:)

PRIZES & GIVEAWAYS GALORE at every stoppage

Royals365 Season Member 'Jersey Off Our Backs' Raffle

Pucks N Paws / Ken-puppy Derby Night - Apr. 12 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling

Bring your dog to the game with a ticket package *Dog ticket package TBA*

Meet local dog shelters and sanctuaries for opportunities to adopt a dog

Intermission dog race







