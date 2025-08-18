Royals Unveil 2025-26 Promotional Schedule
Published on August 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the team's 2025-26 promotional schedule.
All 36 home games will have a promotional feature in the coming season, including returning fan favorites such as Teddy Bear Toss, Pucks and Paws and Pink in the Rink, as well as a few new promotional games including Lilo & Stitch Night, Jurassic Puck and Spice on Ice - Hockey Romance Novel Night.
The Royals will wear several unique specialty jerseys this season, including the debut of their National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation themed jersey on December 13th, Star Wars specialty jersey on January 10th, and the return of an Autism Acceptance specialty jersey on March 29th.
Listed below are the promotional games each month for this upcoming season as of August 18th. Stay tuned for more promotional games to be announced!
NOTE: Dates, opponents, and promotions are also subject to change.
NOVEMBER:
Opening Night - Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières - presented by Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc.
Kick-off the 36-home game schedule in style at Santander Arena
Giveaway: Opening Night Orange & Purple L.E.D. Glow Sticks (first 1,500 fans)
Suberb Owl Night - Nov. 9 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières
Join us for a kick-off of football fun with a tribute to birds
Eagles Super Bowl championship celebration
Bird themed trivia/games
Oktoberfest/Beer Night - Nov. 15 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack
"Drink Around the Rink" beer tasting passport *More details TBA*
VIP Pre-Game beer tasting experience *More details TBA*
Yodeling contest
Education Day - Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Wheeling - presented by Berks Plumbing Specialist
Bring your class out for an educational themed hockey game
$18 hot dog, soda and ticket deal for students
Free school bus parking
To learn more and sign up your class, click here
Lilo & Stitch Night - Nov. 22 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling
Embask in a Lilo & Stitch themed game with your favorite blue alien
Hawaiian flower leis
Royals Ice Angels hula dance performance
Specialty jersey *TBA*
December:
Wild Wednesday - Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling
$6.10 Orange Zone tickets
Trivia Wednesday *Theme TBA*
BOGO tickets for college students (claim at box office - must show valid college ID of .edu email)
Flyers Affiliation Night + Teddy Bear Toss - Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester
13th annual Teddy Bear Toss - Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal - collected stuffed animals will be distributed within our community for the holiday season
Appearance from the Philadelphia Flyers' mascot Gritty
Specialty jersey *TBA*
Giveaway: Ice Angels Trading Cards (first 1,500 fans)
Wild Wednesday - Dec. 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling
$6.10 Orange Zone tickets
Trivia Wednesday *Theme TBA*
BOGO tickets for college students (claim at box office - must show valid college ID of .edu email)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Night - Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk
Holiday Ugly Sweater contest
Movie tribute themed attractions around arena
Specialty jersey *TBA*
Giveaway: Uncle Eddie Bomber hat (first 1,500 fans)
Wild Wednesday - Dec. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack
$6.10 Orange Zone tickets
Trivia Wednesday *Theme TBA*
BOGO tickets for college students (claim at box office - must show valid college ID of .edu email)
Jurassic Puck - Dec. 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack
Dinosaur attractions around the arena
Specialty jersey *TBA*
New Years Eve Pajama Party - Dec. 31 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk
Help us ring in the New Year with a pajama party at Santander Arena
Concourse photo booth
Special New Year's celebration balloon drop
Kids free admission (ages 14 and under - two free kids tickets with purchase of an adult ticket)
January:
Emo & Tattoo Night - Jan. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine - presented by Olde Penn Ave Tattoo Company
Opportunity to get a tattoo(s) at a Royals game
More details TBA
Star Wars Night - Jan. 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine
Join Chewbacca, Darth Maul and friends from the Star Wars universe at Santander Arena
Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters
Specialty jersey *TBA*
Military Appreciation Night - Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Greensboro - presented by Solve IT Solutions
Join us as we salute our armed forces
FREE tickets for military personnel - can be claimed on Vettix.com
Specialty jersey *TBA*
MLK Jr. Day - Jan. 19 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Greensboro
Kids free admission (ages 14 and under - two free kids tickets with purchase of an adult ticket)
Giveaway: Slapshot headband (first 1,500 fans)
Knights of the Ice Table - Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Greensboro
Join Slapshot at Santander Arena for a night inspired by knights, dragons and medieval magic
Renaissance themed attractions
Costume contest - discounted tickets at Santander Arena Box Office for those in renaissance costume
Anime Night - Jan. 31 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Greensboro
A night featuring anime attractions and presentations
More details TBA
February:
Education Day - Feb. 3 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Trois-Rivières - presented by Philly Pretzel Factory
Bring your class out for an educational themed hockey game
$18 hot dog, soda and ticket deal for students
Free school bus parking
To learn more and sign up your class, click here
Spice on Ice - Hockey Romance Novel Night - Feb. 27 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Greenville
A hockey romance book lovers favorite night
Pre-game hockey romance book swap
Player page reads played on videoboard
Pink in the Rink / Women in Sports - Feb. 28 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Greenville - presented by McGlinn Cancer Institute
1st intermission breast cancer survivors charity shot and on-ice recognition
Women in Sports pregame Q & A panel (panel TBA)
Specialty jersey *TBA*
Healthcare Workers Appreciation Night - one free ticket per healthcare worker with the purchase of additional tickets
Giveaway: Snuggie (first 1,500 fans)
March:
St. Hat-Trick's Day - Mar. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester
St. Hat-Tricks $10,000 giveaway challenge
VIP Pre-Game beer tasting experience *More details TBA*
Teacher Appreciation Night - one free ticket per teacher with the purchase of additional tickets
Specialty jersey *TBA*
Giveaway: Duffle bag (first 1,500 fans)
Undie Sundie / Reading School District Night - Mar. 15 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Worcester
Toss newly packaged underwear, socks, t-shirts, sports bras and undergarments onto the ice after the Royals first goal - donations go towards local clothing shelters
Giveaway: Player Trading Cards (first 1,500 fans)
Mental Health & Recovery Night - Mar. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack - presented by Betterview Counseling & Trauma Recovery
Mental health and trauma recovery services/organizations tabling on concourse
Specialty jersey *TBA*
Wild Wednesday - Mar. 25 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk
$6.10 Orange Zone tickets
Trivia Wednesday *Theme TBA*
BOGO tickets for college students (claim at box office - must show valid college ID of .edu email)
Kids Takeover / Slapshot's Birthday - Mar. 27 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk
Kids ages 7-14 years old can apply for select professional positions to partake in *Applications for Kids Takeover positions TBA*
Mascot mania for Slapshot's birthday bash
Marvel Superhero Night - Mar. 28 vs. Norfolk - presented by Matos Towing & Recovery
Discounted tickets for first responders
Superhero appearances
Specialty jersey *TBA*
Giveaway: Royals themed superhero comic book (first 1,500 fans)
Autism Acceptance Day - Mar. 29 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk - presented by Pro Berco
Accessible sensory rooms and accommodating in-game aspects featured and open to all fans
Help raise funds for Prospectus Berco by participating in a pre-game Harmony Walk on the concourse with Slapshot and Royals players (More info TBA)
Specialty jersey *TBA*
Giveaway: Player Trading Cards (first 1,500 fans)
April:
Wall of Honor / Prom Night - Apr. 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling - Presented by D & B Construction
Prom themed attractions around arena
Selection of a Royals Prom King & Queen
Player/Staff/Fan Prom pictures on videoboard
Wall of Honor pre-game induction ceremony (selection TBA)
Fandemonium Night - Apr. 11 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling
A night to celebrate YOU, the best fans in hockey:)
PRIZES & GIVEAWAYS GALORE at every stoppage
Royals365 Season Member 'Jersey Off Our Backs' Raffle
Pucks N Paws / Ken-puppy Derby Night - Apr. 12 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling
Bring your dog to the game with a ticket package *Dog ticket package TBA*
Meet local dog shelters and sanctuaries for opportunities to adopt a dog
Intermission dog race
