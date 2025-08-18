Worcester Railers HC Sign Tyler Kobryn for 2025-26 Season

Published on August 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Tyler Kobryn to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Kobryn, 28, re-signs in Worcester after playing in 25 games for the Railers following his acquisition from the Florida Everblades in February of 2025. In 170 ECHL games, Kobryn tallied 43 points (25G, 18A) to go with 62 penalty minutes and a -20 rating. Kobryn started the 2024-25 season in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Peoria Rivermen. In 49 SPHL games over two seasons, the 6'3", 209lb forward had 34 points (16G, 18A) along with a +2 rating.

"We are super excited to have Tyler back," Tuzzolino said. "He is the type of player that this league is made for. He's somebody who was a division three athlete who came onto the pro scene with a lot of detail and compete and the results started to follow."

"When we picked him up in the trade, he was perfect for us and took advantage of his opportunity. We're hoping he can do the same to start this year."

Prior to professional hockey, the Hillsborough, NJ native spent four seasons with Wesleyan University playing NCAA III hockey. In 97 games with the Cardinals, Kobryn had 29 points (18G, 11A) along with 45 penalty minutes. He was a New England Small College Athletic Conference tournament champion during the 2019-20 season, helping to lead Wesleyan to their first ever NCAA III tournament bid before the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Kobryn said. "I thought we had a great team last year. We had some huge wins. We just came up a little short, but the potential was there. We're going to do big things this year."

The Railers have announced eighteen players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Kobryn joins Anthony Callin, Tanner Schachle, Porter Schachle, Noah Kane, Kabore Dunn, Riley Piercey, Darien Kielb, Matt DeMelis, Ryan Mahshie, Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the eighteenth signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

