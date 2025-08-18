Forward Kevin Gursoy Signs with Fish for Upcoming Season

TOLEDO, OH - Forward Kevin Gursoy joins the Walleye for his first season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Gursoy, a native of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, joins Toledo for his first professional action after spending his previous three collegiate seasons at Toronto Metropolitan University. The 25-year-old tallied 28 points (8G, 20A) and 20 penalty minutes in 28 games during the 2024-25 season. His TMU career saw 81 points (31G, 50A) and 68 penalty minutes over 83 games in three seasons. He began his collegiate career at Ryerson University, posting three points (2G, 1A) and two penalty minutes in seven games as a sophomore.

Gursoy's collegiate career totals out to 84 points (33G, 51A) and 22 penalty minutes in 90 games over four seasons. The forward also played three QMJHL seasons, accumulating 114 points (51G, 63A), 86 penalty minutes, and a -36 in 187 games, spending time with Saint John, Charlottetown, and Halifax.







