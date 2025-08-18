Connor Fedorek Signs with Norfolk for Third Season

Norfolk Admirals defenseman Connor Fedorek

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed defenseman Connor Fedorek to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Fedorek, 26, is the third defenseman to sign with the Admirals for the upcoming season (Musser & McDougall).

The Pennsylvania native was acquired by Norfolk on December 29, 2023. He began his first professional season in the SPHL with Fayetteville. After stops in Reading (ECHL) and Indy (ECHL), Fedorek found himself a home in Norfolk, where he finished the season playing in 31 games with the Admirals. He totaled 14 points (4g, 10a) and a +13 rating.

Last season, Fedorek had 18 points in 67 regular-season games (4 goals, 14 assists) and led the Admirals in penalty minutes (95).

"Connor has been a simple defenseman willing to play in all parts of the game and have an edge," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He had a good playoff performance and started coming into his own with added offense toward the end of the season. He will be looked upon as a leader going into the year."

Fedorek played three seasons at Ferris State University (NCAA) before playing his final season of college hockey at Utica University (NCAA-DIII). In 29 games with Utica, he accumulated 25 points, which was third amongst Pioneers' defensemen. That team also featured current Admirals forward Brandon Osmundson, who had 25 points that season, as well.

The 2025-26 Admirals roster currently consists of 11 players (eight forwards, three defensemen):

D - Carson Musser

D - Josh McDougall

D- Connor Fedorek

F - Brandon Osmundson

F - Grant Hebert

F - Jace Isley

F - Sean Montgomery

F - German Yavash

F - Marko Reifenberger

F - Jack O'Leary

F - Matt Crasa

