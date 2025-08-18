Forward Sean Gulka Returns to Adirondack

Published on August 18, 2025

Adirondack Thunder forward Sean Gulka

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Sean Gulka to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Gulka, 25, returns to the Thunder after playing 34 games last season and recorded two goals and three assists, along with 120 penalty minutes.

Before arriving in Adirondack last season, Gulka played in four games with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Pensacola Ice Flyers and has one goal and 22 penalty minutes. In 74 total games with the Ice Flyers, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward had 25 points (12g, 13a) and 214 penalty minutes.

In the 2022-23 season, the Langley, British Columbia native played seven games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays and had 34 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, Gulka played parts of three seasons with Victoria and Spokane in the Western Hockey League.

