Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 7 - 12/3/25

Published on December 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), are back home this week for three games against the Trois-Rivières Lions.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 3 vs. Trois-Rivières | 7:10 p.m. (MST)

Friday, Dec. 5 vs. Trois-Rivières | 7:10 p.m. (MST)

Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. Trois-Rivières | 7:10 p.m. (MST) - Teddy Bear Toss

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Idaho 4 - Rapid City 5 (OT)

Rapid City's Parker Bowman broke the ice just under five minutes into the contest, but the Steelheads responded with a goal of their own on the power play under two minutes later with Ty Pelton-Byce finding the back of the net. In the second period Rapid City raced out to a 4-1 lead with goals from Blake Bennett, Rasmus Ekstrom, and Quinn Olson to take firm control of the game. The Steelheads would get one goal back later in the frame from Kaleb Pearson to enter the third period down 4-2. In the third Pearson struck again for his second goal of the game at 11:41, and with under four minutes remaining in regulation Angus MacDonell tied the game with his third goal of the season. Despite some quality looks in overtime, it was Rapid City who came away with the win on Ryan Wagner's OT winner nearly three minutes into extra time.

Friday, Nov. 28

Idaho 2 - Rapid City 6

The Steelheads faced some roster shuffling ahead of Friday, with goaltender Arno Tiefensee being called up to the Texas Stars and goaltender Ben Kraws being sent to Idaho and starting Friday's contest. Early on the two teams alternated goals in a high-scoring opening period. First, Parker Bowman once again scored the first goal of the contest to put the Rush ahead 3:28 into the game. Francesco Arcuri responded for Idaho at 6:15 but his goal was followed by another for the Rush shortly after, as Brett Davis notched a power play tally for Rapid City at the 8:14 mark of the frame. Later in the period the teams traded goals once more, with Brendan Hoffman's equalizer at 13:21 being one-upped by Bobby Russell's power play goal at 17:54 to give Rapid City a 3-2 edge after the first period. In the second period Rapid City ran away with the game, scoring three times in the middle stanza, including twice in the final three minutes, to take a 6-2 lead that they would hold on to until the final buzzer.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Idaho 2 - Allen 1

The Steelheads came through on Saturday with their best effort of the week to secure a win in the series finale. Idaho started the scoring at 4:42 of the first period with a breakaway goal from Liam Malmquist after a perfectly placed outlet pass from Ty Pelton-Byce. The Steelheads quickly added to their lead as Robbie Holmes tallied a power play goal at 6:19 to make it 2-0 Idaho. That lead would hold steady until late in the third period, when Arvils Bergmanis broke the shutout for Jake Barczewski and got Rapid City on the board at the 15:22 mark of the frame. The Steelheads regrouped, however, and stood tall the rest of the way for the 2-1 win.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Tahoe Knight Monsters (20 GP, 13-6-1-0, 27 pts, 0.675%)

2. Idaho Steelheads (20 GP, 11-7-2-0, 24 pts, 0.600%)

3. Kansas City Mavericks (17 GP, 11-6-0-0, 22 pts, 0.647%)

4. Utah Grizzlies (18 GP, 8-8-2-0, 18 pts, 0.500%)

5. Wichita Thunder (18 GP, 7-8-2-1, 17 pts, 0.472%)

6. Rapid City Rush (18 GP, 7-9-2-0, 16 pts, 0.444%)

7. Allen Americans (16 GP, 6-7-3-0, 15 pts, 0.469%)

8. Tulsa Oilers (16 GP, 7-9-0-0, 14 pts, 0.438%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Brendan Hoffman leads the Steelheads with 17 points (8G, 9A) and is tied for 13th in the ECHL in overall scoring. He also carries a five-game point streak into this week with seven points (2G, 5A) in that span.

Jake Barczewski earned his first win as a Steelhead on Saturday 11/29, stopping 29 of 30 Rapid City shots in Idaho's 2-1 win.

Charlie Dodero earned his 100th ECHL point on 11/21 against Allen.

Liam Malmquist has five points in his last five games.

Kaleb Pearson notched his second multi-goal game of the season on Wednesday 11/26, joining Brendan Hoffman and Jade Miller as the only Steelheads to register two multi-goal games this season.

TEAM NOTES

BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN

The Steelheads notched their first win of the series against Rapid City on Saturday with a narrow 2-1 victory. Idaho scored twice in quick succession in the first period to race out to an early lead, with Liam Malmquist and Robbie Holmes finding the back of the net. After no scoring in the middle frame, the next goal didn't come until late in the third when Arvils Bergmanis drew Rapid City back within one, but the Steelheads held on at the end despite the one-goal margin and grabbed the victory to wrap up the series.

BARCZEWSKI ON THE BOARD

Steelheads goaltender Jake Barczewski earned his first win with Idaho on Saturday in a 2-1 triumph over the Rapid City Rush. Barczewski stopped 29 of 30 shots in the win and didn't allow a goal until the 15:22 mark of the third period, standing tall in the final moments that followed to preserve Idaho's victory. The O'Fallon, Missouri native improved his season numbers to a 3.06 goals against average and an .882 save percentage with the performance in the series finale.

STILL ROLLING

Idaho's Brendan Hoffman carries a five-game point streak into this week's action against the Lions. After an assist in Idaho's win on Saturday, Hoffman now has seven points (2G, 5A) in that five-game span and is up to 17 points this season, tied for the 13th most in the ECHL. The longest point streak from a Steelhead last season was eight games, achieved by Ty Pelton-Byce from Feb. 15 to March 7.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffman & Kaleb Pearson (8)

Assists: Brendan Hoffman (9)

Points: Brendan Hoffman (17)

Plus/Minus: Angus MacDonell (+6)

PIMs: Mitch Wahl (35)

PPGs: Ty Pelton-Byce & Robbie Holmes (2)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffman & Francesco Arcuri (2)

Shots: Brendan Hoffman (66)

Wins: Jake Barczewski (1)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (3.06)

SV%: Jake Barczewski (.882)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket."







