ECHL Transactions - December 2
Published on December 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 2, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Greensboro:
Dawson McKinney, F
Andrius Kulbis-Marino, D
Norfolk:
Logan Stein, G
South Carolina:
Mitchel Deelstra, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Landry Laird, G Added as EBUG
Add Trevor LeDonne, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Colton Hargrove, F Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Garret Sparks, G Added as EBUG (AM)
Delete Garret Sparks, G Released as EBUG (PM)
Add Seung Jae Lee, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Riku Ishida, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Hugo Ollas, G Assigned from Hartford by New York Rangers
Add Zakary Karpa, F Assigned by Hartford
Delete Kohei Sato, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Dawson McKinney, F Activated from Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Logan Terness, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Luke LaMaster, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Zach Uens, D Assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Robert Carpenter, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Maine:
Delete Nick Anderson, D Placed on Reserve
Add Zach Bannister, F Activated from Team Suspension
Delete Zackary Jones, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Carter Berger, D Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Sawyer Boulton, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Zac Funk, F Assigned from Hershey by Washington
Delete Patrick Thomas, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Simon Pinard, F Assigned by Hershey
Delete Ludwig Persson, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
