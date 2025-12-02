ECHL Transactions - December 2

Published on December 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 2, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Greensboro:

Dawson McKinney, F

Andrius Kulbis-Marino, D

Norfolk:

Logan Stein, G

South Carolina:

Mitchel Deelstra, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Landry Laird, G Added as EBUG

Add Trevor LeDonne, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Colton Hargrove, F Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Garret Sparks, G Added as EBUG (AM)

Delete Garret Sparks, G Released as EBUG (PM)

Add Seung Jae Lee, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Riku Ishida, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Hugo Ollas, G Assigned from Hartford by New York Rangers

Add Zakary Karpa, F Assigned by Hartford

Delete Kohei Sato, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Dawson McKinney, F Activated from Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Logan Terness, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Luke LaMaster, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Zach Uens, D Assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Robert Carpenter, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Maine:

Delete Nick Anderson, D Placed on Reserve

Add Zach Bannister, F Activated from Team Suspension

Delete Zackary Jones, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Carter Berger, D Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Sawyer Boulton, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Zac Funk, F Assigned from Hershey by Washington

Delete Patrick Thomas, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Simon Pinard, F Assigned by Hershey

Delete Ludwig Persson, F Transferred to IR 14 Day







ECHL Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.