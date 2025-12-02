Royals & 69 WFMZ-TV 2nd Annual Coat Drive for Knight's Closet on December 14th

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals are partnering with 69 WFMZ-TV to hold a 2nd annual Coat Drive of new and gently used coats to be donated to the Reading School District's Knight's Closet, which was founded to help students in need, particularly those who are homeless or at risk. Last year, the Coat Drive collected 408 coats for the Knight's Closet.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Reading Royals, 69 WFMZ-TV, and our generous community for their overwhelming support in donating coats to The Knights Closet," said Emily Snisky, Families in Transition Social Worker. "Your kindness ensures that our students have the warmth and comfort they need as the cold months approach. This collaboration is a powerful reminder of the impact we can make when we come together to care for one another. Thank you for helping us keep our Reading students warm and supported this winter season."

To donate, come to the Santander Arena (700 Penn St, Reading, PA 19602) on Sunday, December 14th from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Donation bins will be set up outside of Santander Arena's front entrance on Penn Street. 69 WFMZ-TV staff members will be available to assist donors with their donations.

Donations will be accepted right up until the start of the Reading Royals game at 3:00 PM.

The Royals will provide a $5 discounted ticket to their game on Sunday, December 14th to individuals who donate a coat. Ticket vouchers will be given to donors upon submitting their coat donation. Ticket vouchers can be redeemed for a $5 ticket to the game at the Santander Arena Box Office on Sunday, December 14th ONLY.







