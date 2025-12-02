Americans Weekly: Three More against Utah Starting Wednesday Morning

Published on December 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans goaltender David Tendeck

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), went 2-1 last week with wins on Wednesday and Friday over the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans play three in a row on home ice against Utah starting Wednesday morning at 10:30 AM.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 6-7-3-0

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, November 26TH

Allen 4 at Utah 2 Final

Friday, November 28th

Allen 4 at Utah 2 Final

Saturday, November 29th

Allen 2 at Utah 3 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, December 3 vs. Utah Grizzlies

Time: 10:30 AM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Friday, December 5th vs. Utah Grizzlies

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, December 6th vs. Utah Grizzlies

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (6) Michael Gildon and Brayden Watts

Assists - (9) Sam Sedley

Points - (14) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (2) Michael Gildon and Danny Katic

Power Play Assists - (7) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts

Game Winning Goals - (1) Colton Hargrove and four others

First Goal - (2) Michael Gildon

Insurance Goals - (2) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (27) Thomas Caron, Troy Murray and Colton Hargrove

Plus/Minus - (3) Danny Katic

Shots on Goal - (43) Hank Crone

Save Percentage - (0.931) *Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (2.37) *Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (5) Marco Costantini (5-4-3)

* In the American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators

Americans Notables:

The Americans are 1-3-2 on the road this season.

Hank Crone has a three-game point streak (1 goal and 3 assists).

Allen is 2-0-2 when scoring first.

The Americans have a six-game losing streak (0-4-2)

Allen is 1-3-0 when trailing after the first period.

David Tendeck made his Americans debut on Saturday stopping 44 shots

Brayden Watts leads the team in scoring with 11 points.

Allen is 1-0-2 in one-goal games.

Colton Hargrove served the first of his two-game suspension on Saturday.

Michael Gildon leads the Americans with two Power Play Goals.

The Americans have dropped five straight road games.

Andre Anania is tied for the most assists in a game this season with four.

