Americans Weekly: Three More against Utah Starting Wednesday Morning
Published on December 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), went 2-1 last week with wins on Wednesday and Friday over the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans play three in a row on home ice against Utah starting Wednesday morning at 10:30 AM.
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 6-7-3-0
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, November 26TH
Allen 4 at Utah 2 Final
Friday, November 28th
Allen 4 at Utah 2 Final
Saturday, November 29th
Allen 2 at Utah 3 Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, December 3 vs. Utah Grizzlies
Time: 10:30 AM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Friday, December 5th vs. Utah Grizzlies
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Saturday, December 6th vs. Utah Grizzlies
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (6) Michael Gildon and Brayden Watts
Assists - (9) Sam Sedley
Points - (14) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (2) Michael Gildon and Danny Katic
Power Play Assists - (7) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts
Game Winning Goals - (1) Colton Hargrove and four others
First Goal - (2) Michael Gildon
Insurance Goals - (2) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (27) Thomas Caron, Troy Murray and Colton Hargrove
Plus/Minus - (3) Danny Katic
Shots on Goal - (43) Hank Crone
Save Percentage - (0.931) *Jackson Parsons
Goals against average (2.37) *Jackson Parsons
Goalie Wins - (5) Marco Costantini (5-4-3)
* In the American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators
Americans Notables:
The Americans are 1-3-2 on the road this season.
Hank Crone has a three-game point streak (1 goal and 3 assists).
Allen is 2-0-2 when scoring first.
The Americans have a six-game losing streak (0-4-2)
Allen is 1-3-0 when trailing after the first period.
David Tendeck made his Americans debut on Saturday stopping 44 shots
Brayden Watts leads the team in scoring with 11 points.
Allen is 1-0-2 in one-goal games.
Colton Hargrove served the first of his two-game suspension on Saturday.
Michael Gildon leads the Americans with two Power Play Goals.
The Americans have dropped five straight road games.
Andre Anania is tied for the most assists in a game this season with four.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender David Tendeck
