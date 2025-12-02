Rapid City's Wagner Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

Ryan Wagner of the Rapid City Rush

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ryan Wagner of the Rapid City Rush has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for November.

Wagner scored 10 goals and added five assists for 15 points in 12 games during the month.

The 29-year-old scored a goal in 10 of his 12 games in November, while posting multiple points on four occasions, including three points (1g-2a) on Nov. 5 against Tahoe. Wagner had two separate five-game goal streaks during the month.

A native of Park Ridge, Illinois, Wagner is tied for second in the ECHL with 10 goals and tied for fifth with 20 points in 18 games this season.

Wagner has totaled 119 points (48g-71a) in 113 career ECHL games with Rapid City and Utah while adding 82 points (34g-48a) in 294 career games in the American Hockey League with Chicago and Colorado.

Prior to turning pro, Wagner posted 88 points (36g-52a) in 113 career games at the University of Wisconsin and nine points (5g-4a) in 28 career games with the U.S. National Under-17 and Under-18 Teams.

