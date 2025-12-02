Inside the Swamp: November 24-30

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades collected seven of a possible eight points in a busy week against their South Division foes. Florida's recent surge has lifted the Blades into sole possession of first place in the South Division at 12-5-1-1 (26 points), a four-point advantage over South Carolina.

Elynuik Making Immediate Impact

Hudson Elynuik wasted no time establishing himself as a key piece of Florida's forward group. The 6' 5" center was impressive in his first week with the Everblades posting five goals in four games, including multi-goal efforts on both Monday and Friday. His arrival has energized the Everblades' offensive depth, and he now carries a four-game point streak into the new week.

Elynuik's presence was felt in every facet - scoring twice in the first period Monday in Orlando to set the tone in a 4-0 win, erasing a deficit with two more Friday against Savannah, and adding a critical first-period tally Saturday to keep Florida within striking distance. His combination of size, skill, and ability to drive play has quickly made him an integral part of Florida's success.

Balanced Attack Powering the Surge

Florida's offense continued to roll this week, producing 17 goals across four games and showcasing one of its most balanced stretches of the season. The Everblades scored four or more goals in three of the four contests, including Friday's 6-3 victory, where they matched a season-high six goals and had 12 different skaters record at least one point.

The Blades also demonstrated their ability to respond and take control of games, erasing deficits on both Friday and Saturday. Florida answered a 3-2 Savannah lead on Friday before pulling away late, then rallied from a 2-1 deficit on Saturday by scoring four unanswered goals. Throughout both wins, the Everblades dictated play in the later stages, highlighted by a combined 24-10 shot advantage over the final two periods on Saturday as they continued to generate sustained pressure.

Florida's ability to produce offense in waves, roll multiple scoring threats, and elevate its play in key moments was central to a week in which the team collected seven of eight possible points and strengthened its position atop the South Division.

Standout Performers

Hudson Elynuik - Elynuik made an immediate impact in his first full week with the Everblades, recording five goals in four games, including multi-goal efforts on Monday and Friday. He now carries a four-game point streak into the new week and has quickly become a key fixture in Florida's forward group.

Reid Duke - Duke put together another impactful week for the Everblades, highlighted by a three-point performance (1g-2a) in Friday's win over Savannah. He also added a powerplay goal in Monday's victory at Orlando and continues to pace Florida's offense, leading the team with 16 points (6g-10a) on the season. Duke's consistency and playmaking ability were critical to Florida's offensive success throughout the week.

Anthony Romano - Romano put together one of his strongest stretches of the season, recording three multi-point performances and finishing the week with six points (3g-3a). He was a major catalyst in Friday's six-goal outburst, scoring twice, including the game-winning goal, and continued to spark Florida's transition game with his pace and vision. Romano also extended his point streak to four straight games and now ranks second on the team in scoring with 14 points (5g-9a).

Logan Will - Returning to the lineup for the first time since November 19, Will delivered a two-point night on Saturday, including the game-winning goal early in the third period. His energy and forechecking presence provided an immediate boost as Florida secured the series sweep over Savannah.

Will Cranley - The Blues prospect delivered a strong week between the pipes, winning both starts with a .933 save percentage and a 1.50 goals-against average across both games. He opened the week with a 20-save shutout Monday in Orlando and followed it up with a steady effort Friday, stopping 22 of 25 shots to help Florida complete a comeback victory against Savannah. Will Cranley ranks third in the ECHL with a 1.59 goals-against average and fourth with a .937 save percentage in five starts this season.

By the Numbers

Florida has controlled the play against their divisional foes owning a record of 9-3-1-0 in 13 contests including a 7-1-1-0 mark over their last 9 games all against divisional opponents

Eight Everblades turned in multi-point efforts, while 18 players registered a point over the week - with six of seven defensemen contributing offensively.

Sean Allen recorded a season-high three assists in the winning effort Saturday night and finished the week with a plus-six rating and tied for the team lead in points among Blades defensemen with eight points (1g-7a).

The Blades have won four straight games at Hertz Arena outscoring their opponents 18-8 during this stretch. Florida leads the ECHL with 26 third period goals this season and outscored opponents 7-0 in the final frame across their four games this week.

Weekly Rewind (3-0-1-0)

Monday: Florida 4, Orlando 0 | Game Sheet

The Everblades opened the week with a complete 4-0 victory at the Kia Center, powered by newcomer Hudson Elynuik, who scored twice in the first period in just his second game with Florida. Reid Duke added a 5-on-3 marker in the second, and Kyle Penney capped the scoring midway through the third. Will Cranley was perfect in goal, turning aside all 20 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season while backstopping four successful penalty kills.

Wednesday: Jacksonville 3, Florida 2 (OT) | Game Sheet

Florida earned a point on the road but fell 3-2 in overtime despite a dominant 43-23 shot advantage. Anthony Romano opened the scoring just 70 seconds into the game, but Jacksonville responded with a power-play equalizer before the first intermission. The Icemen took a 2-1 lead early in the second, but Kyle Betts pulled Florida even in the third with his team-leading sixth of the year. Despite a late push - including six of the first seven shots to open the third the Blades couldn't find the winner, instead Jacksonville claimed the extra point on Aidan Fulp's OT strike.

Friday: Florida 6, Savannah 3 | Game Sheet

A back-and-forth second period gave way to a convincing Florida finish as the Everblades matched a season-high with six goals and powered past the Ghost Pirates. Reid Duke opened the scoring early, and Elynuik responded to an early Savannah push with two goals in the second period, sparking a run of four unanswered tallies. Florida sealed the victory with third period strikes 18 seconds apart from Anthony Romano and Oliver Cooper. Jordan Sambrook (2a), Reid Duke (1g-2a), Romano (2g), and Elynuik (2g-1a) had multi-point as 12 different skaters found the scoresheet.

Saturday: Florida 5, Savannah 2 | Game Sheet

Florida closed the week with another strong effort, rallying from a 2-1 deficit after the first period to secure a 5-2 victory and sweep the weekend series. Tarun Fizer tied the game early in the second, and Logan Will, returning to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 19, buried the third-period game-winner before setting up Penney to extend the lead. Captain Oliver Chau added an empty-netter to seal it.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The Everblades now shift their focus to a three-game road series against the Norfolk Admirals from December 5-7. Norfolk enters the week in last place in the North Division at 5-10-2-0 and has dropped four straight. Offensively, the Admirals are led by former Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick Jaydon Dureau, who paces the team with 15 points (6g-9a). On the blue line, Ben Zloty leads all Norfolk defensemen with 11 points, ranking tied for 10th among ECHL defensemen.

Special teams have been an area of struggle for Norfolk, as the Admirals' power play sits at 12.9% (26th in the ECHL), while their penalty kill ranks 20th at 79.5%.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET on both Friday and Saturday, followed by a 3:05 p.m. ET start on Sunday at the Scope.

