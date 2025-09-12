Andrei Bakanov Coming Back to Norfolk

Published on September 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release









Norfolk Admirals forward Andrei Bakanov

(Norfolk Admirals) Norfolk Admirals forward Andrei Bakanov(Norfolk Admirals)

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Andrei Bakanov to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Bakanov, 23, returns to the Admirals after spending the 2024-25 season with five different teams.

The Moscow, Russia native began his professional career in the KHL with Kunlan (2020-21 season). After another season in his home country in 2021-22, Bakanov signed with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds in September 2022.

Bakanov began his United States playing career with the Thunderbirds, playing in 18 games with the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate. He was assigned to the Worcester Railers for 35 games in the 2022-23 season.

The following year, Bakanov posted a career-high 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 62 regular-season games with the Railers.

Last year, he played 15 games with Worcester, nine with Bloomington, three with Fort Wayne, 11 in Idaho, and 17 with Norfolk. In his Admirals' tenure thus far, Bakanov has totaled 11 points (8 goals, 3 assists).

"Andrei Bakanov came in last season and supplied versatility with his big body," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He also utilized his speed and willingness on landing and staying in front of the net. This is a big year of freedom for him, and not thinking in his game. He just needs to go play (the game), which will give way to his greatest strengths: speed and bending edges."

The 2025-26 Admirals roster currently consists of 18 players (12 forwards, six defensemen):

D - Carson Musser, Josh McDougall, Connor Fedorek, Jaden Shields, Brehdan Engum, Will Magnuson

F - Brandon Osmundson, Grant Hebert, Jace Isley, Sean Montgomery, German Yavash, Marko Reifenberger, Jack O'Leary, Matt Crasa, Tanner Andrew, Brady Fleurent, Kristóf Papp, Andrei Bakanov

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.