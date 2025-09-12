Future Gargoyles Playing with the Canes at the 2025 Prospects Showcase

Published on September 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The next generation of Greensboro Gargoyles stars are taking their shot at the NHL this week as part of the Carolina Hurricanes' prospect roster at the 2025 Prospects Showcase in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

The showcase, hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, features the rising talent of four NHL organizations, with the Hurricanes prospects squaring off against Florida, Nashville, and Tampa Bay over three games in four days.

Game Schedule:

Friday, September 12 vs. Florida Panthers - 2:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 13 vs. Nashville Predators - 2:00 p.m. ET

Monday, September 15 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 3:00 p.m. ET

Fans can follow all the action live, with streaming links posted across the Carolina Hurricanes' social media channels. This showcase provides Greensboro fans the opportunity to see future standouts battle some of the NHL's top young talent. Each game provides a stage for development, growth, and the chance to make an impression as they work toward the next step in their careers.

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.