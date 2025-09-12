Solar Bears Add Toughness with Signing of Forward Tyler Drevitch

Published on September 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of forward Tyler Drevitch to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Drevitch, 29, has appeared in 250 ECHL games over five seasons with Atlanta, Wheeling, Maine and Wichita. The Middleborough, Mass. native spent the 2024-25 season with the Atlanta Gladiators, scoring five points (3g-2a) in and 35 penalty minutes in 25 games. In total, the 6-foot, 183-pound forward has 81 points (40g-41a) and his 504 penalty minutes is 20th most all-time among active ECHL players.

Drevitch is part of a rich ECHL lineage that includes brother Logan, who is the captain of the Savannah Ghost Pirates, father Scott, who played 218 ECHL games over four seasons with Richmond, Dayton, Jacksonville, and Huntington from 1991-1996, scoring 196 points (51g-145a), and Uncle Todd, who played two seasons with Richmond, Roanoke Valley, and Greensboro scoring 14 points (2g-12a) in 77 games.

Prior to his professional career, Drevitch played four seasons of college hockey at Merrimack College (2016-2020) captaining the 2019-20 squad. In 94 games, Drevitch scored 16 points (9g-7a) and totaled 65 penalty minutes.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Tyler Drevitch, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Peter Laviolette III, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius

DEFENSEMEN: Nick Anderson, Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer

GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies, Ethan Langenegger







