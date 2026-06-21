Admirals Complete Future Considerations Trades from the 2025-26 Season

Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announce today the fulfillment of three future considerations from trades made during the 2025-26 season:

Norfolk has traded F Nick McCarry to the Wheeling Nailers to complete the trades to acquire F David Jankowski and G Jaxon Castor

Norfolk has acquired D Jeff Faith from Tulsa to complete the trade of F German Yavaş to the Oilers

Norfolk has acquired F Max Grondin from Adirondack to complete the trade of F Jace Isley to the Thunder.

McCarry, 24, joined the Admirals following a brief stint with the Atlanta Gladiators at the start of the season. Through 16 games with Norfolk, McCarry earned 1 goal and 2 assists.

Faith, 28, joins the Admirals roster to complete the Yavaş trade to the Oilers. The Wilcox, Saskatchewan, native earned his first North American professional assist in 20 games with Tulsa following his last season spent in the Hungarian professional league and four years in USports at the University of Saskatchewan.

Grondin, 25, adds significant size and experience to the Admirals roster to complete the Isley trade to Adirondack. A native of Hearst, Ontario, Grondin spent four seasons in the OHL between the Saginaw Spirit and Peterborough Petes from 2016-2020. Following the 2019-20 season with the Petes, where Grondin earned 33 points in 60 games, the 6'4" forward spent five years in USports at the University of Ottawa, and in his last season earned 30 points in 28 games played. Grondin played 3 games for the Atlanta Gladiators in the ECHL, earning 1 goal and 2 assists, and 8 games for the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL, earning 1 goal and 1 assist.

These three moves complete Head Coach Jeff Carr and the Norfolk Admirals' future considerations obligations from the 2025-26 season. Upcoming important dates: Monday (6/22, 3 pm EDT), season-ending rosters (20 players max) are due into the league; Tuesday (6/23) is the first day to sign players for the 2026-27 season.

The Admirals open their 2026-27 season on the road in Savannah, Georgia against the Ghost Pirates on Friday, October 16th at 7pm. Norfolk skates at home for the first time at Scope Arena on Friday, October 23rd against the Trois Riviéres Lions at 7:05pm.

Season Tickets and Flex Plan Vouchers for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Click HERE for more information about ticket plans for this upcoming season.







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