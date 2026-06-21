Swamp Rabbits Complete Future Considerations Trades

Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, completed two future considerations trades from earlier this season via Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions:

The Swamp Rabbits acquired forward Dillon Hamaliuk from the Fort Wayne Komets to complete a March 19th trade that also saw the team acquire Connor Milburn in exchange for Josh Atkinson

The Swamp Rabbits send defenseman Tristan De Jong to the Greensboro Gargoyles to complete the deal for Wade Murphy on January 12th

Hamaliuk played two games this season with the Komets, notching a pair of assists. Last season, the 6'4", 205-pound forward split time between Europe and the ECHL, earning two goals and four points in 15 games with Slovakia's HC Nove Zamky. Hamaliuk returned to the States to suit up with the Florida Everblades, potting a baker's dozen of points (6g-7ast) in 27 games, and an additional five points (1g-4ast) in 10 playoff games, culminating in an Eastern Conference Finals finish.

From Leduc, Alberta, Hamaliuk, 25, has factored in over 140 games across five seasons of professional hockey, spanning Slovakia, the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda and Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins (52gp, 3g-7ast-10pts), and the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder, Wheeling Nailers, Everblades, and Komets (75gp, 25g-36ast-61pts). Prior to turning professional, Hamaliuk played parts of five WHL seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds and Kelowna Rockets, winning the 2017 championship with Seattle. He was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the 2019 NHL Draft (2nd Rd/#55).

De Jong completed his first full season with the Swamp Rabbits in 2025-26, scoring his first professional goal on Halloween against Orlando. He turned professional in the Upstate out of the University of Guelph, registering his first professional point in his debut on February 23rd, and completes his time with the Swamp Rabbits having earned two goals, eight assists, and 10 points in 60 career contests.







ECHL Stories from June 20, 2026

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