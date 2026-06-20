Idaho Steelheads Announce Completion of Future Considerations Deals

Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today the completion of future considerations deals.

RECEIVING:

(D) Brady Keeper from Rapid City - Completes trade which sent (D) Jaden Shields to Rush.

(F) Mick Messner from Utah (Trenton) - Completes trade which sent (F) Danny Dzhaniyev to Grizzlies.

(F) Ryan Miotto from Worcester - Completes trade which sent (D) Jason Horvath to Railers.

(D) Dru Krebs from Fort Wayne - Completes trade which sent (D) Reece Harsch to Komets.

DEPARTING:

(D) Dru Krebs to Florida - Completes trade which sent (D) Kade Landry to Steelheads.

Keeper, 30, brings experience from the ECHL, AHL, and NHL level to Idaho, most recently playing seven games with the Rapid City Rush during the 2025-26 season where he picked up five points. Prior to his stint with the Rush, Keeper skated in 68 AHL games from 2020-24 with the Syracuse Crunch, Abbotsford Canucks, and Laval Rocket, registering four goals and 13 points. His career-best AHL season came in 2019-20, when he posted 18 points in 61 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds. The defenseman also appeared in two NHL games for the Florida Panthers, finishing with a +1 rating across the two contests.

Messner, 27, is a veteran of 153 ECHL games, all with the Utah Grizzlies, racking up 79 points in that time. The former Grizzlies captain played just three games with Utah during the 2025-26 campaign, transitioning to European pro hockey with Glasgow in the EIHL and HC Banksa Bystrica in Slovakia, registering 20 points in 45 games between the two clubs. The Steelheads possess Messner's ECHL rights should he return to North America.

Miotto, 26, has 132 ECHL games under his belt, most recently picking up 30 points in 60 games with the Worcester Railers last season. In the 2024-25 season, Miotto registered 39 points in 67 games with the Iowa Heartlanders during his first full-time ECHL season. In 2023-24 Miotto got his first taste of ECHL experience with one point in five games with the Wheeling Nailers. Prior to pro hockey Miotto played five collegiate seasons with the University of Vermont and Canisius College, racking up 82 points in 158 games.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.







ECHL Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.