ECHL Transactions - June 20
Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 20, 2026:
Adirondack:
Add Brendan Dowler, D Acquired from Fort Wayne
Add Max Grondin, F Acquired from Atlanta
Delete Max Grondin, F Traded to Norfolk
Atlanta:
Add Max Neill, F Acquired from Bloomington
Delete Max Grondin, F Traded to Adirondack
Bloomington:
Add Bryce Brodzinski, F Acquired from Savannah
Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Acquired from Reading
Delete Riku Ishida, D Traded to Rapid City
Delete Max Neill, F Traded to Atlanta
Delete Cullen Ferguson, D Traded to Greensboro
Delete Shane Ott, F Traded to Greensboro
Cincinnati:
Add John Spetz, D Acquired from Jacksonville Delete Jaxson Murray, F Traded to Florida
Florida:
Add Dru Krebs, D Acquired from Idaho
Add Jaxson Murray, F Acquired from Cincinnati
Delete Jaxson Murray, F Traded to Greensboro
Fort Wayne:
Add Brendan Dowler, D Acquired from Kalamazoo
Add Blake Christensen, F Acquired from Rapid City
Add Elliott McDermott, D Acquired from Iowa
Add Victor Hadfield, D Acquired from Reading
Add Olivier LeBlanc, D Acquired from Tahoe
Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F Traded to Greenville
Delete Dru Krebs, D Traded to Idaho
Delete Brendan Dowler, D Traded to Adirondack
Greensboro:
Add Trisan De Jong, D Acquired from Greenville
Add Jaxson Murray, F Acquired from Florida
Add Cullen Ferguson, D Acquired from Bloomington
Add Shane Ott, F Acquired from Bloomington
Add Eric Martin, F Acquired from Indy
Add Christian Berger, D Acquired from Indy
Add Tyler Paquette, F Acquired from Indy
Delete Blake Humphrey, F Traded to Idaho
Delete Greg Smith, F Traded to Rapid City
Greenville:
Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F Acquired from Fort Wayne
Delete Tristan De Jong, D Traded to Greensboro
Idaho:
Add Mick Messner, F Acquired from Trenton
Add Brady Keeper, D Acquired from Rapid City
Add Blake Humphrey, F Acquired from Greensboro
Add Dru Krebs, D Acquired from Fort Wayne
Add Ryan Miotto, F Acquired from Worcester
Delete Dru Krebs, D Traded to Florida
Indy:
Delete Christian Sarlo, F Traded to Iowa
Delete Chris Grando, F Traded to Rapid City
Delete Eric Martin, F Traded to Greensboro
Delete Christian Berger, D Traded to Greensboro Delete Tyler Paquette, F Traded to Greensboro
Iowa:
Add Christian Sarlo, F Acquired from Indy
Delete Elliott McDermott, D Traded to Fort Wayne
Jacksonville:
Add Tanner Kelly, F Acquired from Toledo
Delete John Spetz, D Traded to Cincinnati
Kalamazoo:
Delete Brendan Dowler, D Traded to Fort Wayne
Maine:
Add Jack Works, F Acquired from Wheeling
Norfolk:
Add Jeffrey Faith, F Acquired from Tulsa
Add Max Grondin, F Acquired from Adirondack
Delete Nick McCarry, F Traded to Wheeling
Rapid City:
Add Riku Ishida, D Acquired from Bloomington
Add Greg Smith, F Acquired from Greensboro
Add Chris Grando, F Acquired from Indy
Add Ryan Mahshie, F Acquired from Wheeling
Delete Greg Smith, F Traded to Toledo
Delete Blake Christensen, F Traded to Fort Wayne
Delete Brady Keeper, D Traded to Idaho
Delete Chris Grando, F Traded to South Carolina
Reading:
Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Traded to Bloomington
Delete Victor Hadfield, D Traded to Fort Wayne
Savannah:
Add Max Ruoho, D Acquired from Worcester
Delete Max Ruoho, D Traded to Tulsa
Delete Bryce Brodzinski, F Traded to Bloomington
South Carolina:
Add Chris Grando, F Acquired from Rapid City
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Traded to Trois-Rivières
Tahoe:
Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D Traded to Fort Wayne
Toledo:
Add Nick Nardecchia, F Acquired from Wichita
Add Greg Smith, F Acquired from Rapid City
Delete Tanner Kelly, F Traded to Jacksonville
Trenton:
Delete Mick Messner, F Traded to Idaho
Trois-Rivières:
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F Acquired from South Carolina
Tulsa:
Add Max Ruoho, D Acquired from Savannah
Delete Jeffrey Faith, F Traded to Norfolk
Wheeling:
Add Nick McCarry, F Acquired from Norfolk
Delete Ryan Mahshie, F Traded to Rapid City
Delete Jack Works, F Traded to Maine
Wichita:
Delete Nick Nardecchia, F Traded to Toledo
Worcester:
Delete Ryan Miotto, F Traded to Idaho
Delete Max Ruoho, D Traded to Savannah
ECHL Stories from June 20, 2026
- Mariners Complete Trade with Wheeling - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - June 20 - ECHL
- Everblades Announce Future Considerations Trades - Florida Everblades
- Bison Announce Completion of Future Considerations Trades - Bloomington Bison
- Rush Complete Future Considerations Trades - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Acquire Forward Max Neill as Futures Trades Are Completed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Idaho Steelheads Announce Completion of Future Considerations Deals - Idaho Steelheads
- Ghost Pirates Trade Bryce Brodzinski to Bloomington - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Royals Announce Completions of 2025-26 Future Consideration Deals - Reading Royals
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