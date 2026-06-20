ECHL Transactions - June 20

Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 20, 2026:

Adirondack:

Add Brendan Dowler, D Acquired from Fort Wayne

Add Max Grondin, F Acquired from Atlanta

Delete Max Grondin, F Traded to Norfolk

Atlanta:

Add Max Neill, F Acquired from Bloomington

Delete Max Grondin, F Traded to Adirondack

Bloomington:

Add Bryce Brodzinski, F Acquired from Savannah

Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Acquired from Reading

Delete Riku Ishida, D Traded to Rapid City

Delete Max Neill, F Traded to Atlanta

Delete Cullen Ferguson, D Traded to Greensboro

Delete Shane Ott, F Traded to Greensboro

Cincinnati:

Add John Spetz, D Acquired from Jacksonville Delete Jaxson Murray, F Traded to Florida

Florida:

Add Dru Krebs, D Acquired from Idaho

Add Jaxson Murray, F Acquired from Cincinnati

Delete Jaxson Murray, F Traded to Greensboro

Fort Wayne:

Add Brendan Dowler, D Acquired from Kalamazoo

Add Blake Christensen, F Acquired from Rapid City

Add Elliott McDermott, D Acquired from Iowa

Add Victor Hadfield, D Acquired from Reading

Add Olivier LeBlanc, D Acquired from Tahoe

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F Traded to Greenville

Delete Dru Krebs, D Traded to Idaho

Delete Brendan Dowler, D Traded to Adirondack

Greensboro:

Add Trisan De Jong, D Acquired from Greenville

Add Jaxson Murray, F Acquired from Florida

Add Cullen Ferguson, D Acquired from Bloomington

Add Shane Ott, F Acquired from Bloomington

Add Eric Martin, F Acquired from Indy

Add Christian Berger, D Acquired from Indy

Add Tyler Paquette, F Acquired from Indy

Delete Blake Humphrey, F Traded to Idaho

Delete Greg Smith, F Traded to Rapid City

Greenville:

Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F Acquired from Fort Wayne

Delete Tristan De Jong, D Traded to Greensboro

Idaho:

Add Mick Messner, F Acquired from Trenton

Add Brady Keeper, D Acquired from Rapid City

Add Blake Humphrey, F Acquired from Greensboro

Add Dru Krebs, D Acquired from Fort Wayne

Add Ryan Miotto, F Acquired from Worcester

Delete Dru Krebs, D Traded to Florida

Indy:

Delete Christian Sarlo, F Traded to Iowa

Delete Chris Grando, F Traded to Rapid City

Delete Eric Martin, F Traded to Greensboro

Delete Christian Berger, D Traded to Greensboro Delete Tyler Paquette, F Traded to Greensboro

Iowa:

Add Christian Sarlo, F Acquired from Indy

Delete Elliott McDermott, D Traded to Fort Wayne

Jacksonville:

Add Tanner Kelly, F Acquired from Toledo

Delete John Spetz, D Traded to Cincinnati

Kalamazoo:

Delete Brendan Dowler, D Traded to Fort Wayne

Maine:

Add Jack Works, F Acquired from Wheeling

Norfolk:

Add Jeffrey Faith, F Acquired from Tulsa

Add Max Grondin, F Acquired from Adirondack

Delete Nick McCarry, F Traded to Wheeling

Rapid City:

Add Riku Ishida, D Acquired from Bloomington

Add Greg Smith, F Acquired from Greensboro

Add Chris Grando, F Acquired from Indy

Add Ryan Mahshie, F Acquired from Wheeling

Delete Greg Smith, F Traded to Toledo

Delete Blake Christensen, F Traded to Fort Wayne

Delete Brady Keeper, D Traded to Idaho

Delete Chris Grando, F Traded to South Carolina

Reading:

Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Traded to Bloomington

Delete Victor Hadfield, D Traded to Fort Wayne

Savannah:

Add Max Ruoho, D Acquired from Worcester

Delete Max Ruoho, D Traded to Tulsa

Delete Bryce Brodzinski, F Traded to Bloomington

South Carolina:

Add Chris Grando, F Acquired from Rapid City

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Traded to Trois-Rivières

Tahoe:

Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D Traded to Fort Wayne

Toledo:

Add Nick Nardecchia, F Acquired from Wichita

Add Greg Smith, F Acquired from Rapid City

Delete Tanner Kelly, F Traded to Jacksonville

Trenton:

Delete Mick Messner, F Traded to Idaho

Trois-Rivières:

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F Acquired from South Carolina

Tulsa:

Add Max Ruoho, D Acquired from Savannah

Delete Jeffrey Faith, F Traded to Norfolk

Wheeling:

Add Nick McCarry, F Acquired from Norfolk

Delete Ryan Mahshie, F Traded to Rapid City

Delete Jack Works, F Traded to Maine

Wichita:

Delete Nick Nardecchia, F Traded to Toledo

Worcester:

Delete Ryan Miotto, F Traded to Idaho

Delete Max Ruoho, D Traded to Savannah







ECHL Stories from June 20, 2026

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