Wyatt McLeod Returns to the Lions

Published on September 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have reached an agreement with defenseman Wyatt McLeod.

The 6'3'' blueliner joined the Lions at the start of training camp in October 2024 and quickly established himself as a defensive cornerstone.

During the regular season, he recorded 1 goal and 22 assists for 23 points in 65 games. In the playoffs, he elevated his game even further, becoming a key piece in the Lions' Kelly Cup championship run, highlighted by a +21 plus/minus rating, the best in the entire ECHL.

Before joining the Lions, Wyatt played three seasons with the University of Alberta. He also appeared in 15 games with the Utah Grizzlies (Colorado Avalanche) in 2020-2021.

The defenseman has clear goals for the upcoming season:

"I want to be involved in every aspect of the game as we defend our title. I want to continue being reliable defensively, stay just as physical, contribute a bit more offensively, and remain effective on the blue line."







