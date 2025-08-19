Swedish Forward Rasmus Ekström Signs with Rush

Published on August 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday the club has signed forward Rasmus Ekström for the 2025-26 season.

Ekström, 20, is set to begin his professional career after two successful junior seasons in North America. In 102 total regular season games with the WHL's Spokane Chiefs, Ekström recorded 41 goals and 84 points. In playoff competition, he impressed with 15 points in 21 career games. His 2024-25 season (26-29- 55) marked career highs offensively at any level.

"I am really excited to continue playing hockey in North America," said Ekström. "Looking forward to what the team and I can achieve this season. I am eager to join the team in Rapid City and get out on the ice. I have heard the fans are amazing, and I'm ready to give them and the organization my all."

Before coming to the States, the native of Stockholm, Sweden played in his home country at a high level. Ekström competed at the highest level of junior hockey in Sweden for three years and skated in five professional games.

"Rasmus is an excellent two-way player with outstanding offensive instincts and creativity," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He is more of a pass-first guy, but has the ability to finish. Rasmus' skill set allows him to play an effective 200-foot game."

Ekström is the first European player- and second new addition- signed for the upcoming season.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (6): Ryan Wagner, Parker Bowman, Jonathan Yantsis, Chaz Smedsrud, Cameron Buhl, Rasmus Ekström

Defensemen (3): Billy Constantinou, Mitchell Smith, Aaron Hyman

Goaltenders (2): Christian Propp, Nathan Torchia

