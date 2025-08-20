Defenseman Jack Robilotti Signs with Gladiators

Published on August 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Tuesday evening that the club has signed defenseman Jack Robilotti for the 2025-26 season.

Robilotti, 24, was acquired by the Gladiators in a trade with the Bloomington Bison earlier in the offseason and is entering his first full season of professional hockey. The 6'3", 195-pound defenseman appeared in eight games with the Bison during the 2024-25 season, notching one assist in his time in the Midwest.

The native of New York, NY, played five seasons of NCAA hockey from 2020 to 2025. He scored 6 goals and 11 assists in 125 games over four seasons with the College of the Holy Cross from 2020-2024, and 2 goals and 4 assists in 36 games with UMass-Lowell from 2024-2025 prior to joining the Bison late last season.

"Jack is a big, long defenseman that is tough to play against," said Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn. He added, "He got a taste of professional hockey last season, and we expect him to use that experience and take a step this season. He uses his length and his feet effectively to keep players to the outside and end plays. We are excited to add Jack to our group."

Jack Robilotti joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, Peter Morgan, Ryley Appelt, Alex Young, and Joey Cipollone as Gladiators who have signed for the 2025-26 season.







ECHL Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.