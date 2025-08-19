Steelheads Sign Rookie Forward Danny Dzhaniyev from Penn State

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Danny Dzhaniyev to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Dzhaniyev, 22, joins the Steelheads after a successful four-year collegiate career at Penn State University where he produced 93 points (34G, 59A) in 146 career games from 2021-25. This past season he served as an alternate captain helping the Nittany Lions to their first ever NCAA Frozen Four setting a career high with 12 goals and 31 points skating in 40 games on the season.

Prior to collegiate hockey, the Brooklyn, NY native played one season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2020-21 campaign registering 36 points (18G, 18A) in 49 games. The 5-foot-5, 150lb left-handed shooter also suited up two seasons for the U.S. National Development Team Program from 2018-2020.

The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 27th on ice season October 17th at Tahoe and will host the Utah Grizzlies on October 24th for their home opener.







