Reading Royals Name Wes Wolfe Assistant Coach

Published on August 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wes Wolfe as the team's assistant coach.

Wolfe, 35, a Niagara Falls, ON-native and the 24th assistant coach in Reading's 24-season history, joins the coaching staff under first-year Head Coach and General Manager Anthony Peters. Previously, Wolfe was an assistant coach for the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) each of the last three seasons, along with five prior seasons (2016-2021). Wolfe served his first season, 2016-17, under former Erie bench boss and current Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, culminating in a J. Ross Roberston Cup OHL Championship. During his two tenures with the Otters, he helped oversee the development of over 25 NHL draft picks and signees. His recent coaching history includes one-year stint as head coach & general manager of the Cobourg Cougars in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) in 2021-22, winning the first East Division title in team history.

"We're excited to bring Wes Wolfe on board as the Royals' next assistant coach," stated David Farrar, Team President of the Royals. "Wes brings a great pedigree of success at the junior hockey level and teams with youth hockey programs. We look forward to seeing Wes and Anthony Peters not only lead our team but enrich to our rising youth hockey program this upcoming season as we head into the next era of Royals hockey."

"We are extremely fortunate Wes chose to join our Royals family," Peters stated. "Wes is a champion, he has coached and developed current NHL players, and he does such a great job connecting and building relationships with players and staff."

"I'm incredibly grateful to Anthony Peters, Peter Luukko and the Oak View Group, and David Farrar for trusting me with this opportunity" Wolfe stated. "I am excited to support Anthony in building a winning culture here in Reading, to connect with and contribute to the local community, and to play a role in developing our players into both outstanding athletes and great people."

Wolfe prepares for his 15th season behind the players bench after two seasons as head coach of the Niagara Falls Rivermen 16U AAA in the South Central AAA Minor Hockey League (2012-14) and two seasons in various coaching and managerial roles with the Pelham Pirates and St. Catharines Falcons of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (2014-16) before his eight seasons in Erie (2016-21, 2022-25) and one season in Cobourg (2021-22).

At the international level, Wolfe was an assistant coach for Canada's national under-17 Team Red which earned a silver medal at the 2024 U17 World Challenge. He was also recently announced as an assistant coach for Team Ontario at the 2027 Canada Winter Games.

