Nailers to Face Greenville in Diamond Anniversary Pro Classic

Published on August 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced the details for one of their 2025 preseason games. Wheeling will play as the road team against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the Diamond Anniversary Pro Classic on Saturday, October 11th in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

1st SUMMIT ARENA @ Cambria County War Memorial is celebrating its diamond anniversary (75th) in 2025, as the arena was first built in 1950. Johnstown was home to the ECHL's Chiefs from 1988-2010, before the team relocated to Greenville, South Carolina, where it is currently known as the Swamp Rabbits. The modern day version of the Chiefs (the Swamp Rabbits) will be returning to their former home, and are bringing one of Johnstown's most well-known rivals with them in the Nailers.

Wheeling began its legacy in the ECHL as the Thunderbirds in 1992, and the rivalry with Johnstown took off immediately. The two sides clashed in the 1993 Riley Cup Playoffs, with the Thunderbirds defeating the Chiefs, three games to one. The rivalry between Wheeling and Johnstown lasted for 18 seasons and 173 regular season games. Wheeling was victorious on 92 occasions, while Johnstown recorded 81 wins.

The Nailers will announce their complete 2025 preseason schedule at a later date.







