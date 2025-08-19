Komets Roster Continues to Grow

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that defenseman Dru Krebs and forward Paxton Leroux have been added to the roster for the upcoming season. With today's additions, the Komets now have 20 players under contract for the 2025-26 season, which starts on October 17 at Indy.

Krebs, 22, turned pro last season, spending time with the Ontario Reign of the AHL and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Okotoks, Alberta native, scored two goals and 10 assists for 12 points in 58 games with the Swamp Rabbits. Before turning professional, the 6'1 defender had 113 points (21g, 92a) in 279 WHL games with the Medicine Hat Tigers. The Washington Capitals selected Krebs in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL draft, and he is the younger brother of Buffalo Sabres' forward Peyton Krebs.

"Dru is a solid skater and very skilled defenseman that just adds to an already dynamic blueline," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "And Paxton is as tough as they come, who will certainly give us a physical presence on the ice."

Leroux, 32, returned to the ECHL last season with the Tulsa Oilers. The 6'3 lefty won a Memorial Cup in the OHL with the London Knights during the 2012-2013 season. Leroux has collected 277 penalty minutes in 86 ECHL regular-season games with Quad City, Indy, Wichita, and Tulsa.

Pre-season roster

Forwards: Alex Aleardi, Nick Deakin-Poot, Jack Gorniak, Josh Groll, Dillon Hamaliuk, Zach Jordan, Paxton Leroux, Austin Magera, Brandon McNally, Matt Miller, Blake Murray, Anthony Petruzzelli, Kirill Tyutyayev

Defenseman: Grant Gabriele, Owen Gallatin, Tyler Inamoto, Dru Krebs, Dustyn McFaul, Matt Murphy, Harrison Rees

