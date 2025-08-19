Swamp Rabbits Honor History in Diamond Anniversary Pro Classic

(JOHNSTOWN, Pa.) - 1ST SUMMIT ARENA @ Cambria County War Memorial's 75th anniversary celebration will kick off this October with the return of ECHL hockey in Johnstown for the first time in the last 15 years.

For one nostalgic weekend, The ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, formerly the Johnstown Chiefs hockey team, will take the ice at the historic arena. The team will host the Wheeling Nailers in the 1ST SUMMIT ARENA Diamond Anniversary Pro Classic, a special ECHL pre-season game to be played Saturday, Oct. 11.

The Swamp Rabbits, 2024 South Division Champions and affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, last played as the Chiefs in Johnstown on April 3, 2010, relocating to Greenville, S.C. following the 2010 season. The Swamp Rabbits will hold a portion of their training camp at 1ST SUMMIT ARENA the day before the game and take part in various events with the local community, fans, students and youth hockey players.

"We are grateful to have been invited to be in Johnstown for the diamond anniversary of 1st SUMMIT ARENA @ Cambria County War Memorial. This is a unique opportunity, and honor, to celebrate the history of our organization's roots and share professional hockey with the passionate fans of an 'Original Five' ECHL market," said Tim Vieira, President of the Swamp Rabbits. "We look forward to embracing the community during our time in Johnstown, representing the Upstate and ECHL in an old-fashioned rivalry showdown in one of hockey's most historic American arenas."

One Greenville player is already quite familiar with Johnstown hockey fans. Defenseman Dustin Geregach played his entire junior hockey career for the Johnstown Tomahawks from 2020-2022, tallying 36 points in 77 games. The McKees Rocks native said he is looking forward to again playing in front of fans in his home state.

"I can't wait for the opportunity to skate in Johnstown once again. It's going to be so much fun for both my teammates and me," Geregach said of the return to his home state. "If there's one thing people in Johnstown love, its hockey. I'm most excited to see so many people that were a part of my journey as a player. When I think back on my time with the Tomahawks, I remember my teammates the most: it was my first time being away from home, and for me, it was the tightest group of players I've ever played with. From my billet family to the staff, and the fans, I have nothing but great things to say about Johnstown and can't wait to get back for what will be a great weekend for our team."

The Nailers, once the Chiefs' arch rival, are the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and AHL's Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins.

"Johnstown was one of the most well-known rivalries for Wheeling, as the two teams had lots of memorable battles on the ice," said Nailers President & Governor Brian Komorowski. "We have a fantastic affiliation with the Penguins, which helps us build a talented and successful roster each season."

On Friday, Oct. 10, the Swamp Rabbits will also take part in the Diamond Anniversary Pro Classic Banquet alongside notable Chiefs alumni at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, across the street from the arena

"It's the perfect way to celebrate the arena's rich history and proud legacy while also looking to the future," arena general manager Jean Desrochers said. "This arena has changed a lot since the Chiefs relocated, and it will be exciting to showcase the upgrades and the conference center for the teams and returning fans."

The bevy of arena improvements in the last 15 years include new lighting and sound, new ice making systems, expanded player benches, NHL-quality dasher boards and safety netting, vastly improved WIFI and networking, and redesigned locker rooms.

The arena first opened with a production of the Ice Capades on October 16, 1950. Seventy-five years later, the approximately 4,000-seat venue still serves as the Laurel Highlands region's premier sports and entertainment facility, attracting an estimated 500,000 annual visitors for concerts, sports, private events and more.

Tickets for the Diamond Anniversary Pro Classic are on sale now, at Ticketmaster.com and the 1ST SUMMIT Arena Box Office. Information on packages including banquet tables will soon be available at 1STSUMMITARENA.com.







