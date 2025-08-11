Bobby Russell Re-Signs with the Walleye for 2025-26 Season

TOLEDO, OH - Defenseman Bobby Russell returns for his first full season in Toledo and fifth as a professional after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Russell, of Langley, British Columbia, Canada, returns to the Pond after tallying 16 points (4G, 12A), 28 penalty minutes, and a -32 in 59 ECHL games a year ago between Toledo and Greenville. The 25-year-old was acquired via trade from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for Casey Dornbach on January 19. Following the trade, he posted six points (2G, 4A), six penalty minutes, and a -5 in 31 games, followed by appearing in one playoff game for the Walleye.

Russell has tallied 64 points (16G, 48A), 111 penalty minutes, and a -36 in 201 ECHL games across four seasons between Toledo and Greenville. He also has appeared in 10 AHL games, posting one assist, six penalty minutes, and a -3 between Ontario and Charlotte. Prior to turning pro, the blue-liner played five WHL seasons split between Spokane and Kootenay, accumulating 55 points (14G, 41A), 128 penalty minutes, and a -19 in 178 contests.







