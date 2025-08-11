Worcester Railers HC Sign Brothers Tanner and Porter Schachle for 2025-26 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forwards Tanner Schachle and Porter Schachle to ECHL contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Tanner Schachle, 28, re-signs in Worcester following an eleven game stint with the team last season. Schachle had five points (1G, 4A) in a small sample size last season following a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears that first sent him to Worcester. The 6'4", 218 lb forward has played in 146 ECHL games across his four-year professional career, amassing 43 points (14G, 29A) and 168 penalty minutes.

Prior to professional hockey, Schachle played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey between the University of Alaska-Anchorage and Long Island University. In 74 collegiate games, the Wasilla, AK native recorded 21 points (9G, 12A) to go with 153 penalty minutes. Before playing in college, Schachle played three seasons in the North American Hockey League between the Kenai River Brown Bears and Fairbanks Ice Dogs. There he had 82 points (41G, 41A) in 166 games along with 180 penalty minutes. Schachle played in one season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League and tallied ten points (4G, 6A) and 99 penalty minutes in 53 games played.

"The transition from the trade isn't always easy, but everything was awesome," Tanner said. "I showed up and [Tuzzolino] gave me a chance and I really appreciated it. It didn't go the way we wanted to end it necessarily, but it set us up for a great season this year."

Porter Schachle, 24, signs on with Worcester for his first season of professional hockey. He is the younger brother of Tanner. The 6'4", 194 lb forward arrives in Worcester with four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey experience, having split time between the University of Vermont and the University of Alaska-Anchorage. In 114 collegiate games, Schachle had 32 points (18G, 14A) along with 108 penalty minutes.

Prior to collegiate hockey, Porter played 117 games in the NAHL between the Kenai River Brown Bears and Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks. The Wasilla, AK native had 76 points (35G, 41A) along with 422 penalty minutes across his junior career.

"We have a good group," Porter said. "I'd been watching games last year and seeing who's coming in this year. I'm so excited to get down there to [Worcester] and make some noise."

"We couldn't be happier to have the Schachle brothers with us this year," Tuzzolino said. "I think they offer us a dynamic look both offense and physicality. We are eager to get our team identity started and these two are the perfect fit towards that."

The Railers have announced sixteen players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Tanner Schachle and Porter Schachle join Noah Kane, Kabore Dunn, Riley Piercey, Darien Kielb, Matt DeMelis, Ryan Mahshie, Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the fifteenth and sixteenth signees of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

