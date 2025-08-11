Reifenberger Coming Back to Norfolk for 2025-26 Season

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Marko Reifenberger to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Reifenberger, 26, recently completed his first full season as a professional, playing in 65 regular-season games with Norfolk. In those contests, he scored five goals and corralled 10 assists, along with 71 penalty minutes.

"Marko came in as a rookie and supplied big moments throughout the year," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He showed courage with a few fights and played with a hard edge that resonates with our fans here in Norfolk."

The Hastings, MN native led the Admirals during the regular season with a 54% face-off percentage, winning 389 draws in 727 attempts. He also drew 17 penalties in his campaign with Norfolk.

Reifenberger was acquired from the South Carolina Stingrays at the Future Considerations Deadline in 2023. He signed with South Carolina on March 7, 2024, following the completion of his four-year collegiate career at Mercyhurst University (NCAA). In 13 games with the Stingrays, he posted four points, including his first professional goal on March 17 against Savannah.

In his senior season at Mercyhurst, Reifenberger was the team captain and finished the campaign with 11 points (5g, 6a). He played two seasons at Mercyhurst with Admirals defenseman Josh McDougall.

The 2025-26 Admirals roster now consists of seven players (five forwards, two defensemen):

D - Carson Musser

D - Josh McDougall

F - Brandon Osmundson

F - Grant Hebert

F - Jace Isley

F - Sean Montgomery

F - German Yavash

F - Marko Reifenberger

