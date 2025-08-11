Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Veteran Forward Wade Murphy

August 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, have announced the signing of veteran forward Wade Murphy for the 2025-26 season.

Murphy enters his 10th professional season and seventh year competing in the ECHL. The 6-foot, 194-pound right winger has tallied 184 points (74G, 110A) over 256 ECHL games. His career has also included stints in Europe between 2019 and 2022, as well as during the 2024-25 season, with stops in Norway and Slovenia. Most recently, Murphy set a career high in the 2023-24 campaign, notching 66 points (25G, 41A) in 52 games with the Idaho Steelheads.

"I am excited to get the season started, and looking forward to a new challenge," said the 31-year-old Murphy. "I am confident that with this ownership group, coaching staff, and fan base we will have a successful first season."

A native of Victoria, British Columbia, Murphy began his junior career in the BCHL with the Penticton Vees, where he earned a leadership role as an assistant captain. He went on to play four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at the University of North Dakota and Arizona State University before turning pro.

"Adding Murphy up front gives us an opportunity to have a guy that is a known goal scorer and veteran player. He's someone that always wants to improve his game," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "I've seen Wade play the last few years when he was in Idaho, and we believe there's still another level we can bring out of him. This is a big veteran signing for us coming into the season as an expansion team"

Murphy becomes the third forward signed alongside Logan Nelson and Luke Mylymok, a potential top-line combination when the inaugural season begins.

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







