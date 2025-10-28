Blades Face Wichita for First Time in Team History

Published on October 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







WICHITA, KS - For the first time in franchise history, the Florida Everblades will battle the Wichita Thunder when the puck drops Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena at 8:05 p.m.

The Blades will look to continue their early-season road dominance after

earning a pair of convincing victories in Orlando, outscoring the Solar Bears a combined 10-2 in their two meetings at the Kia Center. Despite their success to begin the season on the road, Florida is coming off a disappointing shutout defeat Friday night falling 2-0 against the Atlanta Gladiators.

As the Everblades prepare for their first meeting ever with Wichita, they'll do so without two of their top offensive contributors. Sam Stange, who leads the team with four points (3G, 1A), and Jett Jones (1G, 1A) were both recalled to Springfield earlier this week. Florida enters action tonight featuring the eighth best road powerplay converting 3/9 opportunities and are a perfect 7/7 on the penalty kill away from Hertz Arena.

On the other side, Wichita is coming off a 5-4 overtime defeat against the Rapid City Rush. The Thunder are no strangers to bonus hockey early in the 2025-26 campaign, with two of their first three contests going beyond regulation. However, extra time has not been kind, as Wichita has dropped both decisions, including a 3-2 shootout loss to the Allen Americans in their home opener. The Thunder's lone win came last Friday in a 1-0 shutout over Rapid City, powered by a stellar 41-save effort from goaltender Matt Davis. Offensively, Wichita is led by fifth year forward Michal Stinal, who paces the club with three points (2G, 1A). The Thunder's power play has also been an early strength, ranking tied for sixth in the ECHL at 33.3% (3-for-9).

After tonight's meeting the Everblades and Thunder will clash again Friday night for game two of the three game series against Wichita with the opening faceoff scheduled for 8:05 EST.







ECHL Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.