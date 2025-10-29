Knight Monsters Sign Former NHL Goaltender Zane McIntyre
Published on October 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signing of former NHL goaltender Zane McIntyre.
McIntyre, a sixth-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins in 2010, played in eight games for the Bruins during the 2016-17 season, posting a 3.97 goals-against average and a .858 save percentage. McIntyre also appeared in 155 games for the Bruins' AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins, where he amassed 86 wins.
The Grand Forks, North Dakota, native has played in 300 career AHL games with Providence, Utica, Binghamton, Lehigh Valley, Tucson, and Iowa. In those games, he collected 153 wins with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.
McIntyre spent last season in Germany's top league, the DEL, with the Straubing Tigers, where he notched a 2.67 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. The 6-2, 205-pound netminder also spent time in the KHL, Russia's top league, during the 2020-21 season, where he appeared in six games for Dinamo Riga.
McIntyre will join the Knight Monsters on their current road trip as Tahoe takes on the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, October 29, Friday, October 31, and Saturday, November 1.
The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
