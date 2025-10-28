Reigning ECHL Rookie of the Year Sloan Stanick Named ECHL Player of the Week

Published on October 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, are excited to announce that forward Sloan Stanick has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 20-26.

Stanick scored three goals and added three assists for six points in two games at Tulsa last week.

The 22-year-old had a pair of goals while dishing out an assist in a 4-1 win on Friday, while scoring once and adding two assists in a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

Under contract to Henderson of the American Hockey League, Stanick is tied for second in the ECHL with nine points (4g-5a) in five games this season.

A native of Rapid City, Manitoba, Stanick has 88 points (33g-55a) in 75 career games with the Knight Monsters. Last season, he was named ECHL Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on the All-ECHL Second Team after leading rookies - and finishing tied for second overall - with 79 points (29g-50a) in 70 games.

Prior to turning pro, Stanick totaled 207 points (86g-121a) in 274 career games in the Western Hockey League with Prince Albert and Regina.

