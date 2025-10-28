Oilers Fall to Mavericks on Kids Day
Published on October 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 5-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks in Tuesday's 10:35 puck drop game on Kids Day.
Jack Randl scored the eventual game-winning goal 1:42 into the game, finishing an early power-play chance created by Casey Carreau. Jackson Jutting stayed a point-per-game player through the early season, mirroring Randl with a goal in the final two minutes of the frame to send the Oilers to intermission down 2-0.
Randl added his second of the game with another early-frame tally, extending the Mavericks lead to 3-0 2:26 into the middle period. Halfway through the game Jake McLaughlin ended a pinball series with a howitzer at the 9:58 mark of the frame, making it a 4-0 game.
Tyrell Goulbourne followed up on a rebound created by a jamming play by Tanner Faith, cutting the Kansas City lead to 4-1 with the former NHLer's first Oilers' goal coming at the 3:13 mark. Lucas Sowder restored the final deficit to four 16:21 into the game.
Tulsa looks for redemption on Friday, Oct. 31, facing the Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. Puck drop is at 7:05.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
ECHL Stories from October 28, 2025
- Sawyer Boulton Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Ben Meehan Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Recalled to AHL Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Oilers Fall to Mavericks on Kids Day - Tulsa Oilers
- Blades Face Wichita for First Time in Team History - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Drazner Called up to Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman Simon Mack Assigned to the Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Gargoyles Acquire Defenseman Trevor Zins in Trade with Steelheads - Greensboro Gargoyles
- From the Yukon to the Lowcountry - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers Fall to Mavericks on Kids Day
- Oilers Receive Forwards Coulson Pitre and Ryan Lautenbach from San Diego
- Costly Turnovers Lead to Oilers' Loss against Tahoe 5-2
- Tulsa Oilers Held Down in Home Opener, Fall, 4-1, to Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tulsa Oilers Partner with Oklahoma Highway Safety Office for First Annual Road Safety Game