Oilers Fall to Mavericks on Kids Day

Published on October 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 5-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks in Tuesday's 10:35 puck drop game on Kids Day.

Jack Randl scored the eventual game-winning goal 1:42 into the game, finishing an early power-play chance created by Casey Carreau. Jackson Jutting stayed a point-per-game player through the early season, mirroring Randl with a goal in the final two minutes of the frame to send the Oilers to intermission down 2-0.

Randl added his second of the game with another early-frame tally, extending the Mavericks lead to 3-0 2:26 into the middle period. Halfway through the game Jake McLaughlin ended a pinball series with a howitzer at the 9:58 mark of the frame, making it a 4-0 game.

Tyrell Goulbourne followed up on a rebound created by a jamming play by Tanner Faith, cutting the Kansas City lead to 4-1 with the former NHLer's first Oilers' goal coming at the 3:13 mark. Lucas Sowder restored the final deficit to four 16:21 into the game.

Tulsa looks for redemption on Friday, Oct. 31, facing the Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. Puck drop is at 7:05.

