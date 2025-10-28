Tahoe's Stanick Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Sloan Stanick of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Sloan Stanick of the Tahoe Knight Monsters is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 20-26.

Stanick scored three goals and added three assists for six points in two games at Tulsa last week.

The 22-year-old had a pair of goals while dishing out an assist in a 4-1 win on Friday while scoring once and adding two assists in a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

Under contract to Henderson of the American Hockey League, Stanick is tied for second in the ECHL with nine points (4g-5a) in five games this season.

A native of Rapid City, Manitoba, Stanick has 88 points (33g-55a) in 75 career games with the Knight Monsters. Last season, he was named ECHL Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on the All-ECHL Second Team after leading rookies - and finishing tied for second overall - with 79 points (29g-50a) in 70 games.

Prior to turning pro, Stanick totaled 207 points (86g-121a) in 274 career games in the Western Hockey League with Prince Albert and Regina.

On behalf of Sloan Stanick, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tahoe youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

