ECHL Transactions - October 28
Published on October 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 28, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Greensboro:
Billy Roche, D
Jake Sibell, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Delete Quinton Burns, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Greensboro:
Add Patrick Kyte, D Acquired from Wichita
Add Billy Roche, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Trevor Zins, D Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Robby Drazner, D Loaned to Abbotsford
Orlando:
Delete Ethan Langenegger, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Logan Britt, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Nick Anderson, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Jake Hamilton, D Activated from Reserve
Delete JC Brassard, D Placed on Reserve
Add Andrew Bruder, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cole Kodsi, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Delete Ben Meehan, D Recalled by Lehigh Valley
Add Sawyer Boulton, F Activated from Acquired
Add Sawyer Boulton, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Patrick Moynihan, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Tahoe:
Add Zane McIntyre, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Jordan Papirny, G Recalled by Henderson
Trois-Rivières:
Add Darick Louis-Jean, D Assigned by Laval
Add Riley Kidney, F Assigned from Laval by Montreal
Delete Joe Dunlap, F Recalled by Laval
Utah:
Delete Colby Enns, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Avery Winslow, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Saige Weinstein, F Assigned from Colorado Eagles by Colorado Avalanche
Add Rilen Kovacevic, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Stepan Timofeyev, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Adam Berg, F Placed on Reserve
Wichita:
Delete Patrick Kyte, D Traded to Greensboro
