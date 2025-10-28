ECHL Transactions - October 28

Published on October 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 28, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Greensboro:

Billy Roche, D

Jake Sibell, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Delete Quinton Burns, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Greensboro:

Add Patrick Kyte, D Acquired from Wichita

Add Billy Roche, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Trevor Zins, D Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Robby Drazner, D Loaned to Abbotsford

Orlando:

Delete Ethan Langenegger, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Logan Britt, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Nick Anderson, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Jake Hamilton, D Activated from Reserve

Delete JC Brassard, D Placed on Reserve

Add Andrew Bruder, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cole Kodsi, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Delete Ben Meehan, D Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Add Sawyer Boulton, F Activated from Acquired

Add Sawyer Boulton, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Patrick Moynihan, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Tahoe:

Add Zane McIntyre, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Jordan Papirny, G Recalled by Henderson

Trois-Rivières:

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D Assigned by Laval

Add Riley Kidney, F Assigned from Laval by Montreal

Delete Joe Dunlap, F Recalled by Laval

Utah:

Delete Colby Enns, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Avery Winslow, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Saige Weinstein, F Assigned from Colorado Eagles by Colorado Avalanche

Add Rilen Kovacevic, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Stepan Timofeyev, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Adam Berg, F Placed on Reserve

Wichita:

Delete Patrick Kyte, D Traded to Greensboro







ECHL Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.