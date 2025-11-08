Kyle Keyser Earns a 29 Save Shutout in the Grizzlies' 2-0 Victory at Wichita
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Wichita, Kansas - Kyle Keyser earned a 29 save shutout in his Grizzlies debut as Utah got goals from Luke Manning and Neil Shea in a 2-0 victory over the Wichita Thunder in front of a crowd of 11,860 on a Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Neither team scored in the first period as Utah outshot Wichita 13 to 8 in the frame and 32 to 29 in the contest. Luke Manning got Utah on the board as he redirected a Reed Lebster shot 8:11 into the second period. Neil Shea scored a power play goal from the left wing 19:19 in. Shea has a goal in four straight games. Lebster got an assist in each of Utah's two second period goals. Tyler Gratton got a power play apple as he now leads Utah with 6 assists on the season.
Keyser earned his sixth career professional shutout. He has 3 AHL shutouts, 2 in the ECHL and 1 in Russia last season. He matches his OHL shutout total as he had 6 shutouts for the Oshawa Generals. It's Utah's second shutout of the season as Dylan Wells stopped all 46 Idaho shots on October 24th.
Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.
The Grizzlies are back on the Maverik Center ice on Friday, October 14 vs Idaho. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Kyle Keyser (Utah) - 29 save shutout.
2. Reed Lebster (Utah) - 2 assists, +1, 2 shots.
3. Luke Manning (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 3 shots.
