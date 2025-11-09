Knight Monsters Can't Complete Sweep as Rapid City Takes Saturday Contest 5-2

Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell on the road to the Rapid City Rush on Saturday evening, 5-2, failing to complete the three-game series sweep.

In the opening 20, Tahoe looked to be in control of the game. Artur Cholach got the scoring opened up with his first goal of the season to make it 1-0 Knight Monsters. Luke Adam would later add on a power play goal on the extended man advantage to put Tahoe up by a pair heading into the locker room.

In the second, Rasmus Ekström continued to stay hot for the Rush as he put a Rapid City power play goal on the board to cut the lead to one heading into the final period. After 40 minutes of play, Tahoe goaltender Zane McIntyre had 25 saves on 26 shots.

However, in the third, it was all Rapid City as Carter Wilkie scored to tie the game at 2 at the 7:47 mark. Just 12 seconds later, Ekström would find the back of the net again, giving him his second of the night, and giving the Rush a 3-2 lead. After Ryan Wagner scored a late goal in the third to make it 4-2, Wilkie added on to the scoring with an empty-net insurance marker in the final 90 seconds to give the Rush a 5-2 victory.

Tahoe will be on the road again next week against the Greensboro Gargoyles, with game one of the three-game series taking place on Thursday, November 13, with puck drop at 4:00 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network will be live at 3:50 pm.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







