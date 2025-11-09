Fuel Win the Weekend with 3-1 Victory on Saturday
Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS - The Fuel headed to Bloomington for the first time this season to close out the three-game week against the Bison. After splitting the games hosted in Indy, the Fuel won the series with a 3-1 win.
1ST PERIOD
The first penalty of the game came early, at 2:47 to Brenden Datema for interference. This put the Fuel on their first power play. Indy capitalized with a power play goal on their second shot of the game.
Twenty seconds into the power play, Brett Moravec scored to make it 1-0. Kevin Lombardi and Jesse Tucker, who both had multi-point games last night along with Moravec against the Bison, were credited with the assists.
Fuel captain Chris Cameron and Bloomington's Mikael Robidoux were each given two minutes for roughing at 6:27 of the first period after finding each other on the ice impolitely.
After those penalties expired, Lou-Félix Denis was called for cross checking at 10:45. This gave Indy another power play opportunity early but the Bison killed it off.
At 13:31, Seung Jae Lee took a tripping penalty putting Indy back on the power play for the third time in the period, however the Bison killed it off.
Once the period ended, the Fuel were outshooting the Bison 11-8.
2ND PERIOD
Datema kicked off the second period with a penalty just like he did in the first. This time it was a tripping call at 4:24 that the Bison were able to kill off.
About halfway through the period, it appeared Nikita Sedov scored the equalizer but after a review for goaltender interference, it was called no goal and the score remained 1-0 in favor of the Fuel.
Christian Berger was called for a double minor high sticking at 12:52, giving the Bison their first power play opportunity of the game.
Riku Ishida tied the game for Bloomington, 1-1 on the power play at 13:52.
The Fuel got another power play opportunity with 1:07 left in the second frame after Kyle Jackson headed to the penalty box for cross checking.
Time expired soon after, with the score tied 1-1 heading into the third period.
3RD PERIOD
The power play carried over for the Fuel but Bloomington killed off the penalty.
At 3:58, it appeared Michael Marchesan scored but there was actually a delayed cross checking penalty on Jordan Martin. The Bison went back to the power play while the score remained 1-1.
Zakary Karpa took the game's next penalty at 6:28 for interference. This gave the Fuel another power play, but they killed it off.
Jesse Tucker scored with the help of Owen Robinson and Lombardi to make it 2-1 at 14:57.
With about three minutes to go, Bloomington pulled Dryden McKay from net in favor of the extra skater. Owen Robinson quickly scored an empty net goal off the faceoff to make it 3-1 at 18:30.
Bloomington kept the pressure on but it wasn't enough and Indy took home the 3-1 win while outshooting the Bison, 34-26.
