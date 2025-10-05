Maine Mariners Announce Training Camp Roster

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their initial 2025 training camp roster on Sunday, ahead of the team's first on-ice session at Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

Below is the initial training camp roster:

Forwards (9): Wyllum Deveaux, Alex DiPaolo, Liam Gorman, Linus Hemstrom, Zack Jones (tryout), Xander Lamppa, Mason Primeau, Jackson Stewart, Sebastian Vidmar

Defensemen (8): Jaxon Bellamy, Kylar Fenton (tryout), Cooper Jones, James Marooney, Ryan Orgel (tryout), Charlie Risk, Dilan Savenkov (tryout), Tristan Thompson

Goaltenders (2): Brad Arvanitis, Ethan Pearson

Zack Jones, Ryan Orgel, Dilan Savenkov, and Kylar Fenton were all invited to camp on tryouts.

Additional players may continue to join the roster throughout the next two weeks. The active roster will be made up of 21 players when the regular season begins, dropping to 20 on November 16th. The following Mariners contracted players are currently at Providence Bruins camp: forwards Max Andreev, Robert Cronin, Shawn Element, and Lynden McCallum, while forward Jacob Hudson is in camp with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Below is the practice schedule for the week, with all sessions open to the public:

Sunday, Oct. 5 | 10:40 AM - 12:30 PM at Family Ice Center (Falmouth, ME)

Monday, Oct. 6 | 9:45 AM - 11:15 AM at University of New England (Harold Alfond Forum - Biddeford, ME)

Tuesday, Oct. 7 | 9:45 AM - 11:15 AM at University of New England (Harold Alfond Forum - Biddeford, ME)

Wednesday, Oct. 8 | 9:45 AM - 11:15 AM at University of New England (Harold Alfond Forum - Biddeford, ME)

Thursday, Oct. 9 | 9:45 AM - 11:15 AM at University of New England (Harold Alfond Forum - Biddeford, ME)

The Mariners and Worcester Railers play their annual preseason home-and-home series starting Friday, October 10th at Worcester Ice Center before the Mariners host on Saturday, October 11th at the Harold Alfond Forum at the University of New England. The puck drops at 6 PM, with doors opening at 5 PM. Admission is free, with seating on a first-come, first-serve basis. Both preseason games will be broadcast (audio only) on the Mariners Radio Network via the Mixlr App or at MarinersofMaine.com/listen.

Media requests during training camp can be arranged on an individual basis with Michael Keeley, Director of Media Relations & Broadcasting.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







