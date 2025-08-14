Royals Re-Sign Yvan Mongo for 2025-26 Season

August 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Yvan Mongo has re-signed for the 2025-26 season.

Mongo, 28, returns to Reading for his fourth professional season following three seasons with the Royals where he's totaled 58 points (24g-34a), 21 penalty minutes and a -3 rating in 110 games. During the 2024-25 campaign, the Gatineau, Quebec native registered seven points (2g-5a), six penalty minutes and a -1 rating across 15 regular season games. During Reading's 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff first round series against Trois-Rivières, Mongo skated in all four games and recorded one point (1a).

"I am really excited to be back in Reading and play meaningful hockey," stated Mongo. "It's going to be an exciting season and I can't wait to see the fans at Santander Arena in November."

"Yvan plays with a lot of passion," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He worked hard to get himself back last year and I am excited for him to come in from day 1 and hit the ground running. I am sure all of the fans will be excited to see him out there."

The 5'9", 187-pound, left-shot forward posted 38 points (17g-21a), 11 penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 55 games for the Royals during the 2023-24 season. He finished fourth on the team in points (38) and tied Ryan Chyzowski and Joe Nardi for the team lead in goals (17). During the 2022-23 campaign, Mongo posted 13 points (5g-8a) and four penalty minutes in 40 regular season games. He added two points (1g-1a) and four penalty minutes in nine games during the Royals' 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff run. His first professional contract was signed with the Royals on July 1, 2022 out of the University of Ottawa.

Across four seasons at the University of Ottawa in the U Sports (2018-22), Mongo totaled 52 points (20g-32a) in 72 games. Additionally, Mongo served as the Gee-Gees' Team Captain for two seasons, including his senior year where he led the club in points (14) and assists (10).

Royals 2025-26 roster:

Forwards (7): Jacob Frasca, Jordan Frasca, Kyle Haskins, Connor McMenamin, Jeremy Michel, Yvan Mongo, Patrick Moynihan

Defensemen (2): Nick Carabin, Jack Page







