Jack Brackett Returns to the Swamp Rabbits for 2025-26

August 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that rookie forward Jack Brackett has re-signed with the team for the 2025-26 Season, his first full campaign as a professional.

Brackett joins Austin Saint, Brent Pedersen, Liam Finlay, Ryan O'Reilly, Ryan O'Hara, and Ben Poisson up front, and Dustin Geregach, Tristan De Jong, Jordan Power, Jacob Modry, and Josh Atkinson on the back-end for the upcoming campaign. Of the 12 players announced so far, Brackett is the ninth returner from the end of last season.

Brackett comes back to the Swamp Rabbits after joining the team late last season to start his professional career out of college. The 6'0", 190-pound forward made his professional debut on March 12th at South Carolina, scoring his first professional goal in the milestone night. Brackett factored in 15 games for the Swamp Rabbits, finishing the tail end of the season with five goals and seven points. Six of his points came across three multi-point performances, including the final game of the season where he scored both goals in a massive 2-1 upset of the Stingrays to end their 17-game winning streak, the game-winner coming with 2:33 left in the game.

"This was a pretty easy decision for me to come back. Over the month I was in Greenville, I got to meet passionate fans and explore an incredible city. There's so much for me here in my development as a player, so I'm excited to run it back this upcoming fall," Brackett said of his decision to return. "Knowing I'm going to work with Coach Costello is exciting and makes me more eager to get down to Greenville for the start of the season. Hearing his confidence and his feel for this team is something any player would be excited about. I learned a great deal from my teammates and the older guys in what it takes to be a high-level pro hockey player over the four weeks I was with the team. The biggest thing for me is bringing consistency. I learned how hard it is to be good every single night, so working on that consistency and understanding how much effort it takes to be good on any given night is truly important. This city and this team is deserving of winning hockey, and it starts with day one of training camp in October."

"It is very exciting to have Jack return for his first full season as a pro. He has a hunger to put together a great season and climb the ladder to the next level, which is exciting to work with as a coach," said Chad Costello, Head Coach/General Manager of the Swamp Rabbits. "In 15 games last season, Jack proved he can play and produce at the ECHL level. He is one of those players that you can move up and down the lineup, and his game remains the same: he's young, fast, strong, skilled, and a team-first guy. Jack is a trustworthy player that doesn't shy away from the physical element, and on those two principles, fans will appreciate the effort and attitude he brings to our team this season."

From Manassas, Virginia, Brackett, 24, came to the Swamp Rabbits following his fourth and final season at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the NCAA, where he hit career highs across the board with six goals, 11 assists, and 17 points in 35 contests. Overall, he played in 117 games as an Engineer, earning 12 goals, 25 assists, and 37 points. Brackett also spent brief stints in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (5gp), NAHL's Maryland Black Bears (13gp, 5 goals), and BCHL's Powell River Kings (46gp, 13g-18ast-31pts).







