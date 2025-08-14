Jade Miller Returns for Fourth Season with Steelheads

August 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Jade Miller to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Miller, 30, enters his sixth professional season, fourth with Idaho, after collecting 17 points (7G, 10A) in 71 games with the Steelheads last season. In three seasons in Boise, he has appeared in 175 career games accumulating 63 points (29G, 34A) while skating in 26 Kelly Cup Playoff games notching nine points (3G, 6A). The 5-foot-10, 190lb left-handed shooter helped the Steelheads capture the Brabham Cup during the 2022-23 season where the club eventual reached the Kelly Cup Finals. He spent his first two professional seasons in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays from 2020-22 and in his ECHL career he has collectively played on 274 regular season games registering 97 points (42G, 55A) with 26 Kelly Cup Playoff games recording nine points (3G, 6A).

Prior to his professional career, the Minto, ND native played four seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth from 2016-20 where he won back-to-back National Championships (2018, 2019). In four seasons he tallied 34 points (9G, 25A) in 127 career games. He also helped the Bulldogs to the 2017 and 2019 NCHC Championship.

