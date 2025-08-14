Rush Re-Sign Aaron Hyman

Published on August 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday the club has re-signed defenseman Aaron Hyman for the 2025-26 season.

Hyman, 27, signed with the Rush last summer and spent his first professional season in Rapid City. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defenseman played 44 games, picked up two assists, and totaled only nine penalty minutes.

"Signing Aaron adds a long stick and a good defender," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "Aaron moves very well for a big man. Going into his second year pro, Aaron will be ready to take the next step in his career."

Hyman competed collegiately with Toronto Metro University, where he finished as the team's top-scoring defenseman in 2023-24.

Prior to his four college seasons, the Calgary, Alberta native spent four full years in the Western Hockey League. His Seattle Thunderbirds team won the WHL Championship in 2017 and competed at the Memorial Cup in Windsor, Ontario that spring.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (5): Ryan Wagner, Parker Bowman, Jonathan Yantsis, Chaz Smedsrud, Cameron Buhl

Defensemen (3): Billy Constantinou, Mitchell Smith, Aaron Hyman

Goaltenders (2): Christian Propp, Nathan Torchia

