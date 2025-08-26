Rush Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

Published on August 25, 2025

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, unveiled their promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season.

The Rush will host a total of 24 promotional and theme nights. Seven games will feature game-worn specialty jerseys with a live jersey auction immediately following the action.

This year's lineup features a wide variety of family-friendly themed nights. Fan favorites such as Veterans Appreciation Night (November 8), Teddy Bear Toss (December 13), Military Appreciation Night (March 7), and Rush Fights Cancer (March 14) are here to stay for the 2025-26 season.

The fun kicks off with Rally Weekend on opening weekend (October 24 & 25) as the Rush host Utah.

Exciting new additions to the roster include Bluey Night (December 27), League of Their Own Night (November 22), and the Black Hills Brawl... on ice (February 21)!

Plus, Rodeo Night (January 24) makes its return to the calendar, as does Midnight Madness (November 29) for the second straight season!

All home games start at 7:05 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Dates and times are subject to change. Additional giveaways and ticket packages will be announced at a later date. Games featuring a specialty jersey are highlighted in red.

Friday, October 24 & Saturday, October 25 - Rally Weekend

Put on your biker gear and get on your motorcycle! It's Rally Weekend, brought to you by Denny Menholt! Ride on over to The Monument Ice Arena for our home opener against the Wichita Thunder as we keep the Bike Rally party going!

Make sure to get here early on Friday for our Denny Menholt rally towel and Stuart Martin magnet schedule giveaway. We're also kicking things off with a pre-game party in LaCroix Hall both nights!

Saturday, November 8, 4:05 p.m. - Veterans Appreciation Night

Celebrate and honor our nation's heroes on Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design, as we recognize the service and sacrifice of those in the U.S. Armed Forces in the series finale against the Knight Monsters.

Saturday, November 22 - League of Their Own Night

There's no crying in baseball (and hockey)! Join us for A League of Their Own Night, a special celebration of women, inspired by the classic film.

We're also going to have specialty jerseys, so make sure to stick around after the game for your chance to win one in our live auction!

Saturday, November 29, 11:59 p.m. - Midnight Madness

Midnight Madness is BACK! Come out to the rink and watch us take on the Idaho Steelheads in this late-night showdown. The puck drops at MIDNIGHT!

Saturday, December 13 - Teddy Bear Toss

It's the series finale against the Allen Americans and Teddy Bear Toss Night, brought to you by Black Hills Energy! Bring all the stuffed animals you can, and when the Rush score their first goal of the night, throw them on the ice!

Friday, December 26 - Star Wars Night

It's the Revenge of the Rush! The force is strong in Rapid City, so we had to bring Star Wars Night back! Come out to The Monument Ice Arena for this intergalactic battle against the Tahoe Knight Monsters!

Saturday, December 27 - Bluey Night

Wackadoo! Bluey and her little sister Bingo are heading to The Monument! Bring out the whole family to enjoy the magic of Bluey and the excitement of Rush hockey!

Wednesday, December 31 - '80s Night

Ring in the new year with an '80s twist! It's '80s Night on New Year's Eve, sponsored by Horsley Specialties!

Another jersey auction is coming your way! We will be auctioning off '80s-inspired game-worn specialty jerseys after the game!

Friday, January 9 - Nugget's Birthday

It's the big 1-8 for Nugget! Help us celebrate the 18th birthday of everyone's favorite mascot! Some of his mascot buddies will be in attendance, too! This game is brought to you by Granite Automotive.

Saturday, January 10 - First Responders Night

Come out and honor the brave first responders who serve and protect our community as the Rush face off against the Indy Fuel in game two of a three-game series on First Responders Night, presented by Firehouse Brewing Company.

Sunday, January 11, 4:05 p.m. - Sensory Friendly Night

Join us for Sensory Friendly Night, sponsored by Mountain Plains Audiology, as we take on the Indy Fuel in the series finale!

Saturday, January 24 - Rodeo Night

Cowboy hat? Check. Boots? Check. It's Rodeo Night at The Monument Ice Arena, presented by Western Legacy Foundation.

We're celebrating the best of the West with specialty Rodeo Night jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game!

Sunday, January 25, 4:05 p.m. - Faith and Family Night

On Faith and Family Night, presented by Thrivent, we take the time to honor the values that strengthen our community and bring us closer.

Make sure to get here early for a pre-game testimonial! More details to come.

Friday, February 13 - Ex Night

Calling all broken hearts! Don't let a breakup ruin your Valentine's Day. On the eve of V-Day, we're celebrating our mistakes and forgetting our exes. Ex Night is presented by Dark Canyon Coffee.

Feeling lost? Be here early for our pregame Speed Dating event in the Club Level.

Saturday, February 14 - Valentine's Day

If you found love in a hopeless place- perhaps our pregame Speed Dating event the night before- our Valentine's Day game is the perfect date for a Saturday night on the town!

Friday, February 20 - Winter Olympics Night

We're bringing the 2026 Winter Olympics from Milan to The Monument Ice Arena! Everyone gets to be a part of the XXV Olympic Winter Games with interactive competitions throughout the night.

Saturday, February 21 - Black Hills Brawl

One of college football's oldest rivalries hits the ice! The Rush and Railers will sport South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State jerseys as we compete in the Black Hills Brawl... on ice, Sponsored by Quality Brands, SDSMT, and BHSU.

Saturday, March 7 - Military Appreciation Night

Always a monumental night every season, join the Rush as we honor and salute the countless men and women in the armed forces who served our great nation, at home and abroad.

Our game-worn military-themed jerseys will be auctioned off postgame. Military Appreciation Night is presented by AARP.

Thursday, March 12 - Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out at Karaoke Night, sponsored by Colt45 Entertainment, as we open up a three-game series against the Wichita Thunder!

Saturday, March 14 - Rush Fights Cancer

One of our most significant games each year, the Rush will honor those who have fought and are fighting their battle with all forms of cancer on Rush Fights Cancer Night, presented by Vitalant.

We will auction off the game-worn specialty jerseys at the end of the night and donate a portion of the proceeds to The Monument Health Foundation.

Wednesday, April 1 - Awful Night

We're taking April Fools' Day to the next level. It's the anti-promo night: Awful Night. Yes, we'll be trying to flop. Expect all sorts of shenanigans, whether you want them or not.

Friday, April 3 - Youth Sports Night

Come one, come all - we're packing the arena with our youngest athletes on Youth Sports Night, presented by Loyal Plumbing Heating and Cooling! Be sure to contact us or visit the Rush office to secure a group rate for your youth sports team.

Saturday, April 4 - Affiliation Night

We're rolling out the C of Red for the final home game of the year! It's Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. We pay homage to our proud affiliates, the Calgary Flames and the Calgary Wranglers.

At the end of the night, it's the Bud Light warmup jersey auction with a portion of the proceeds going to Folds of Honor.

2025-26 Rapid City Rush single-game tickets, mini plans, and season tickets are on sale now! The Rush kick off year 18 in the Black Hills on Friday, October 24th. Check out the 2025-26 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







