Maine Mariners Host Preseason Game at University of New England

Published on August 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their preseason schedule on Monday, playing a pair of games against the Worcester Railers on October 10th and 11th. The Mariners will host the Railers at the Harold Alfond Forum at the University of New England on Saturday, October 11th for a 6:00 PM puck drop.

On the campus of the University of New England in Biddeford, the Harold Alfond Forum hosts the Nor'easters men and women's NCAA DIII programs. Admission is free for the preseason game, with first-come, first-served seating.

The preseason game marks a continuation of the Mariners relationship with UNE which began with the launch of a strategic research partnership in January, through the university's Center for Sport and Business Innovation (CSBI). Several Mariners front office and part-time employees are also UNE alumni.

"We are pleased to continue to strengthen our partnership with the Maine Mariners, whose close collaboration with UNE allows our students to gain practical, real-world academic, business, and research experience in one of Maine's most recognizable franchises," said UNE President James Herbert. "We are excited to welcome their players to our campus for this pre-season game and unite the Mariners and Nor'easters in the spirt of Maine sportsmanship."

The Mariners and Railers have met in preseason action every season since the Mariners joined the ECHL in 2018. The Mariners have previously hosted exhibition contests in Exeter, New Hampshire as well as Lewiston, Auburn, and Brunswick, Maine.

"The University of New England has been an incredible partner since the franchise arrived," said Mariners CEO Adam Goldberg. "A preseason game at their beautiful facility is a great way for us to start our season. It has been a pleasure to get to know the faculty, staff and students and it will be great to see the Mariners logo skating on the Harold Alfond Forum."

The two teams will also play on Friday, October 10th, with the Railers hosting a 7:00 PM faceoff at Worcester Ice Center. A radio broadcast of both preseason games will be available at MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or on the Mixlr App.

The exhibition series kicks off the fifth season of the VIP Rivalry Cup, presented by VIP Tires & Service. Last season, the Mariners captured the Cup by winning six of the 11 regular season meetings with the Railers. Established in 2021, each team has won the cup twice over its four years of existence.

VIP Tires & Service, a Quirk family-owned business for 99 years based in Auburn, Maine, operates 76 locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut providing retail and wholesale tires and installation, and professional automotive services. VIP is the place where New Englanders turn for everything they need to keep their vehicles running at peak performance. For more information, visit: www.vipauto.com.

The 2025-26 regular season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Full, half, and 12-game mini plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Flex packs (now including 12 ticket vouchers), premium seating, and group tickets are now also on sale. Prospective ticket buyers can fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.







ECHL Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.