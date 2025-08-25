Thunder Re-Sign Forward Brian Carrabes

Published on August 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Brian Carrabes

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Brian Carrabes to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Carrabes, 24, recorded three assists in six games with the Thunder following his collegiate career last season. Prior to joining the Thunder, Carrabes played his final year at Minnesota State University where he tallied 20 points (10g, 10a) in 39 games with the Mavericks. In two seasons with Minnesota State University, the North Reading, Massachusetts native had 42 points (20g, 22a) and a plus/minus rating of +18.

Prior to that, Carrabes spent two seasons at NCAA (D1) Boston University where he played 35 games and recorded 10 points (5g, 5a) and helped the Terriers to a Hockey East Championship in the 2022-23 campaign.

