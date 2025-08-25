Bison Sign Defenseman Cullen Ferguson

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Cullen Ferguson to an ECHL standard player contract.

Ferguson, 24, appeared in seven ECHL games last season with the Fort Wayne Komets after finishing his collegiate career at Union College. With the Komets, he collected one goal, one assist, and a +5 rating.

The Binbrook, Ontario native captained Union College last season and played in 36 games totaling 16 points (4g, 12a) and 39 penalty minutes. Ferguson was tied for first on the team with 47 blocked shots.

The 6-foot, 185-pound defenseman skated at Union College from 2021-2024 amassing 51 points (9g, 42a) and 155 penalty minutes in 144 games.

